Third school Covid-19 case in Taranaki

Testing centres have been busy of late as the number of cases in the region climbs. (file photo)

New Plymouth Boys’ High School has become the third school in Taranaki to announce a confirmed Covid-19 case.

The school posted to Facebook on Monday evening saying it had a case.

“We have contacted all parents and students who are considered close contacts and asked them to get a test and self isolate at home,” the post said.

The school remains open to all other students for in-class learning.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces that the second phase of the Omicron response will begin at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Boys’ High’s case follows one announced at St Joseph's Primary School on Sunday and Tikorangi School last Thursday.

There have previously been three cases linked to the Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki (Witt) community.

On Monday, there were four new cases of Covid-19 in the region, taking the active total to 49 cases – 47 in the north of the region and two in the south. There were 251 tests carried out on Sunday and testing centres were busy on Monday morning.

Nationally, there were 2365 cases announced in the community on Monday and two Covid related deaths.