Taranaki's premier rugby league competition postponed because of Covid

The decision means the final two rounds have been moved to late July, with semi-finals on Saturday, August 6 and the final a week later.

Taranaki’s premier rugby league competition has been postponed amid growing case numbers of Covid-19 in the region.

At a virtual meeting on Tuesday night, the Taranaki District Senior and Junior Rugby League Board (TDSJRL) decided unanimously to move the season back until July after three weeks of play.

Despite the postponement, sport can be played under the red traffic light settings with gathering limits. But TDSJRL said player welfare is front of mind.

“We need to put our players, management and officials at the forefront around protecting them first and foremost, but to also take into consideration our wider rugby league community,” a statement said.

“Covid is fully amongst us in our communities as has been shared by clubs over (the) past couple of weeks.”

The shift will mean the competition will restart after the club rugby season, where players compete in both codes.

Rugby league’s representative schedule will continue as normal.

Hāwera Hawks lead the competition with an unbeaten record.

The decision comes after the New Zealand Bowls National Fours was cancelled after it was meant to played in Taranaki last week.

Bowls Taranaki chairman Grant Hassall said at the time it was a big blow for both the Taranaki economy and for bowlers. Up to 700 players were meant to take part.

Meanwhile, Taranaki cricket’s two-day premier competition will continue on Saturday.

The Taranaki Rugby Football Union will meet with clubs next week to discuss potential options for the upcoming season, including a discussion on evening matches.

The 2020 season was cut to one round after the nationwide lockdown to squeeze the competition in before the domestic window.

It then went back to two full rounds last year and planned for this season with the competition due to start on Saturday, April 9.