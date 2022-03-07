Spooky fun at Inglewood Lions' Maize Maze raises $13,000 for community

The Inglewood Lions' Maize Maze had a spooky makeover on Friday.

More than 1000 people enjoyed a night of spooky fun at Inglewood Lions’ popular Maize Maze, raising $13,000 for the community.

The maze, cut into a field north of the Taranaki town, opened in January, and has proved to be a big hit with visitors.

On Friday, 60 volunteers got into the spirit of things and helped to stage the annual Fright Night trail, where the maze had a scary makeover.

“We were blown away with the support,” Lions president James Oakes said.

“Plenty of families came through with their kids, but the majority were teenagers to those in their mid-twenties.”

He added: “It’s a privilege to put on such events for people to enjoy, especially during challenging times when a lot of events are being cancelled.”

The Maize Maze, on a three-hectare paddock on Egmont Rd, has been staged for 20 years, and in that time has raised $250,000 for the community.

The maze is open until the end of the month, and entrants need a vaccine pass.