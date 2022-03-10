Dearth of customers leaves Hāwera businesses struggling

Bizlink coordinator Nikki Watson is urging HÄwera residents to shop local online or by contactless delivery to help businesses struggling with lack of customers.

The number of empty car parks underlines just how quiet the normally bustling centre of Hāwera has become as Covid-19 cases rise and many residents work from home.

“Yesterday [when I was out], I thought, ‘where is everybody?’, Nikki Watson, Hāwera Bizlink co-ordinator, said on Wednesday.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff

“People are taking care of themselves, which is a good thing, but it’s not good for the businesses.”

Clippers Cutting Bar owner Paula Richards said the town had been noticeably quieter since the country moved into the red Covid setting at 11.59 on January 23.

There were 536 new cases reported in Taranaki on Wednesday, and as the total had risen, fewer customers were coming in, Richards said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff

“It’s an ongoing saga. It is what it is. It’s just a matter of waiting for it to pass, then hopefully we will get back to normal. You’ve just got to trudge along.”

Florist Shayna​ Potts of Flower Potts said she was busier than usual with on-line orders but had fewer customers coming into the shop.

“People are still wanting to send lots of gifts to their loved ones that they can’t reach and can’t see,” she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff

“The streets are definitely way quieter, there’s parking places free, which is rare. It’s definitely tough for some businesses.”

Hāwera Upside Down Eatery café owner Heimo Staudinger​ said his business had been hit from two sides.

He is missing regular customers who have been staying away, and also has several staff members unable to work because they are required to self-isolate.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff

“These are really tough times for us. I don't know where we can go from here. The Government can’t support us all the time. I’m not here to get money from the Government, I want to make my own business work,” he said.

It was proving difficult to hire more staff, despite advertising, he said.

“I will pay people good money, but they are not interested, this is very hard. That hits us at the moment, it’s brutal.”

Before Covid, overseas travellers on their OE provided a good supply of staff, and the country’s borders needed to reopen as soon as possible, Staudinger said.

Despite the uncertainty, there are two bright spots on the horizon: New Zealand’s anticipated record dairy payout, and a regional business support package which is under development.

On February 24, Fonterra lifted its forecast payout for farmer suppliers for the 2021/22 season to between $9.30 and $9.90 per kilogram of milk solids, a record high for the co-operative.

As a rural service town, if the farming industry is doing well, then it has a knock-on effect for most businesses.

And Venture Taranaki, the regional economic development agency, and the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce are working on measures to help struggling businesses across the region.

Although the details are still being worked out, The New Plymouth District Council this week voted to put in $100,000, and South Taranaki District Council is also looking to contribute.

And Stratford District Council is working closely with Venture Taranaki to deliver support and services to businesses that can alleviate the burden, chief executive Sven Hanne said in a statement.

In the meantime, Nikki Watson is urging people to show support for local businesses by buying vouchers and purchasing online, over the phone, or via contactless deliveries.

Hāwera business association Bizlink chairperson Raquel Cleaver said any support for business was welcome.

“For some of our main street retailers and businesses, it's coming up to year three. It’s really taken its toll, the unknowns from day to day.

“But I think we are a resilient community, and we’ll get back to normal pretty quickly.

“We do have a good payout ahead. That has a huge impact on South Taranaki if they can just hold on.”