Hard season, tough economic climate sees Taranaki farmer morale plummet

A record dairy payout and high meat prices have not stopped morale among Taranaki farmers from plummeting due to a deluge of uncertainty from regulatory changes, rising costs, staff shortages and a tough season.

A report released by Federated Farmers shows nationwide industry confidence is the lowest it has been since the organisation began twice-a-year surveys in 2009.

“We’re getting strong returns on meat and dairy right now thanks to high global demand and food security concerns, but clearly farmers are seeing a lot of that revenue going right back out again with higher fuel and fertiliser prices, rising labour costs, and the hot inflation that is affecting every other New Zealander,” national president Andrew Hoggard said.

Only 7.1 per cent of the 1000 farmers surveyed in January considered current economic conditions to be good, a 10 per cent decline from the July 2021 survey.

READ MORE:

* Homemade silage bale tanker putting smiles on dials in Taranaki

* Farm art brings Christmas cheer to Taranaki's rural roads

* No drought yet but Fed Farmers says Taranaki not out of the woods



In Taranaki, a tough season has added even more pressure, Federated Farmers Taranaki president Mark Hooper said.

“Two or three years ago, if someone had said we’d get a $9.50 milk price, it would have been like winning Lotto. That effect hasn’t happened this season.”

He said some benefits of the record milk price announced in February would not be felt until September, and cash flow had been tight for many farmers up until a higher-than-forecast payout in February.

On his own farm at Urenui, the very wet spring caused more problems with mastitis and lame cows than normal, and more imported feed was needed.

Then in January came a drought, and production “crashed away”, he said.

This was followed by two heavy rain events in February, which boosted grass growth and production, but now the region had gone into a green drought and growth had fallen away.

Many farmers’ maize yields were down because of the damage from the two storms.

“All these little things have collectively added up,” he said.

“Then there is the escalating inflationary pressure and fertiliser is skyrocketing. The net result is quite a difficult season.”

A shortage of farm staff was also making it difficult. There were 84 vacancies in Taranaki advertised on the Farm Source jobs website on Thursday.

Hooper said news that some 300 international dairy workers will be allowed to enter New Zealand under a border exemption this year was being warily welcomed.

“You’d think there might be a little bit more optimism going forward, but given the experience that people have had, struggling to fill staff spots and the Government move to bring in 200 workers last year that fell flat, there’s a bit of pessimism out there.”

Farmers were also facing increasing compliance costs from the freshwater regulations and greenhouse gas reduction legislation, a proposed tripling of National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT) costs and there was some tension with the Taranaki Regional Council.

“It's not entirely the regional council’s fault. They have been lumbered with the fresh water regulations. They’re trying to interpret and implement them, that’s caused some conflict.”

Farmer morale would likely improve once the borders reopened and if there was more surety about global markets and once supply chain issues eased, he said.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Awatuna dairy farmer Donna Cram is confident about the future, despite the challenges ahead (file photo).

Taranaki Catchment Communities chair Donna Cram, who farms at Awatuna, said she was surprised by the survey result, but could understand it.

“My thoughts are that at the moment, farmers are so overwhelmed by Covid, and all the regulations that are being thrown at us.”

Farmers were feeling out of control and facing rising costs, she said.

“Feed and fertiliser are the big ones, then electricity has just gone up, and fuel. We are looking at a 15 per cent increase this season, and for others it will be higher.”

But she was feeling confident despite the challenges.

“I’m a born optimist, I am excited for the industry. There is a lot of technology on the way and I think we need to embrace the fact that change is a part of farming now.

“I am keeping up to date with as much as I can, and we are paying back as much debt as we can, trying to get our business into a position where we can take advantage of any opportunities that come up.”