Taranaki Covid cases surging among the under-30s

New cases of Covid-19 continue to climb in Taranaki.

More than half of the 3470 active Covid cases in Taranaki are under 30 years old.

Long associated with elderly, figures from the Taranaki District Health Board show the Covid-19 virus is spreading most quickly among the young.

Figures show that 34 per cent of the active cases in the region are under 20 years of age, and 23 per cent are aged between 20 and 29 years.

Just 5 per cent of cases currently in the community are 60 years or older.

There were 524 new cases of Covid announced in Taranaki on Thursday with 10 people in hospital.

The 524 cases are 12 fewer than the 536 announced on Wednesday but the number of people in hospital has doubled.

None of those hospitalised with Covid in Taranaki are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

There are now 3470 active cases in the community, with a hospitalisation rate of 0.29 per cent.

Of the new cases announced on Thursday 390 are in the north of the region, 29 in central Taranaki and 105 in the south.

Just 10 days ago there were just 391 active cases in Taranaki. Of the 3470 current active cases, half have tested positive in the last four days.

Across the country there were 21,015 new cases announced on Thursday, with 845 patients in hospital with Covid.

Of those, 16 are in an intensive care unit (ICU). The vast majority of the new cases – 97 per cent – were diagnosed with a RAT.

There are 208,625 total cases currently active in NZ.

STUFF Chris Hipkins announces the self-isolation time for cases and household contacts will be cut to seven days, from 10.

On Wednesday, Covid-19 Response minister Chris Hipkins announced the self-isolation period for people with Covid-19 was to be shortened from 10 days to seven. This will come into effect from 11.59pm Friday.

It also applies to household contacts and people in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ).