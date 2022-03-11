Baby with Covid-19 in intensive care at Taranaki Base Hospital

Testing centres continue to be busy with people picking up RATs test, or having PCR tests. (file photo)

A baby with Covid-19 is in intensive care at Taranaki Base Hospital.

It is the first regional ICU admission in the Omicron outbreak, the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) said on Friday.

The child “is in a stable condition but receiving the extra care they require”.

There were 519 new cases reported in Taranaki on Friday, and 10 people with Covid-19 are in Taranaki Base Hospital, including the infant.

There are now 3769 active cases in Taranaki and the hospitalisation rate is about 0.27 per cent.

While modelling suggests the region is reaching its Omicron peak, the district health board said it was “not out of the woods yet” and there are still many cases to come.

It is hammering home the message to get vaccinated, with pop-up clinics happening around the region next week.

In a statement, the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) said the Covid-19 vaccination programme had been effective in lessening symptoms of the virus and helping to keep people out of hospital.

Of Friday's cases, 373 were in the north of the region, 29 in central Taranaki and 102 in the south, with 15 yet to be confirmed.

The TDHB said people were not getting as sick as they had in other countries because New Zealand was able to rollout a comprehensive vaccination programme before the virus really hit.

“But we are not out of the woods yet. The modelling suggests that we are just reaching the peak of the infection rate now, so there are many cases to come.”

There’s a need to keep up the social distancing, wearing of masks, sanitising and staying home if sick, even if a RATs or PCR test comes back negative, the TDHB said.

Nationally, there were 20,989 new cases on Friday and 856 of those were in hospital - 20 in ICU. Seven further deaths – five in Auckland, one in Waikato, and one in the Southern district health board area – were also announced.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Taranaki District Health Board is doing another vaccination push, as children who had their jab when the rollout began in January will soon be able to get their second. (file photo)

While 95 per cent of the eligible population of people aged 12 and older are double-dosed in the region, it wasn’t too late to be vaccinated, the TDHB said.

The Novovax and AstraZeneca vaccines are also being rolled out as a secondary option to the Pfizer jab, the TDHB said.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is available at vaccination centres, but those wanting the Novovax dose will need to book into dedicated clinics.

Ella Bates-Hermans Tamariki aged 5 to 11 are able to get a kids' version of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, to help protect them against the virus.

Getting boosted was also important, as it gave you more protection, the TDHB said.

As of Friday, 55,708 booster shots had been delivered in the region.

Children aged 5 to 11 are also being encouraged to get vaccinated, as the majority of cases in the region are younger than 30 years old – a group that has had a limited vaccination uptake to date.

The paediatric vaccine began on January 17, which means children who received their first dose early on would be able to get there second starting from next week, the TDHB said.

Currently, 44.4 per cent of eligible children, or 5654 kids, have had their first dose in Taranaki, down on the national figure of 52.9 per cent.

If a child did not receive a vaccination card, or could no longer locate it, they could call 0800 28 29 26 to find out when they were given the first dose and when to get their second.

Where to get vaccinated

- New Plymouth’s main vaccination clinic in Powderham St is open 9am to 6pm on weekdays, and till 8pm on Thursdays, and from 9am to 4.30pm on Saturdays and 12pm to 8pm on Sundays.

- Pop-up rural clinics will be held around the mountain next week from 12pm to 6pm each day. The clinics will be at the Rahotu Domain on March 15, Oaonui Community Hall on March 16, Hempton Hall March 17 and Pihama Community Hall on March 18.

- Tui Ora is running clinics at its Maratahu St premises between Tuesdays and Fridays from 9am to 5pm, and from 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Friday at Te Whare o Ngāti Rahiri in Queen St, Waitara. It also has a clinic in Opunake on Thursdays, running at the Sinclair Electrical and Refrigeration Event Centre from 12pm to 6pm.

- Ngati Ruanui also has walk-in vaccinations available 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday.

- Those wishing to receive the Novovax vaccine can book into dedicated clinics from today via Book My Vaccine or by calling 0800 28 29 26 (8am-8pm, 7 days). Clinics will be held every Wednesday between 5pm and 6.30pm from March 23. There is also an initial clinic on Friday, March 18 between 4pm and 5pm.