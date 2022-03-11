Taranaki Mega Fun Carnival returns for the long weekend

Taranaki Mega Fun Carnival owner Paul Mahon with his sons Jacob, 10, and Samuel, 9, at TSB Stadium in New Plymouth.

The Taranaki Mega Fun Carnival has returned to New Plymouth for the long weekend – although Red Covid restrictions mean it is a little different this year.

“We’re only allowed 100 people in at a time,” Paul Mahon, of carnival operator Mahons Amusements said as they opened on Friday night.

“So when one family leaves another family can come in. It's a revolving crowd.

“It's pretty hard to make money, but it's still nice to be out and about and doing it.”

READ MORE:

* Culture and diversity to be celebrated at ethnic extravaganza

* Rain washes out last day of Taranaki Mega Fun Carnival

* Taranaki Mega Fun Carnival returns



Mahon said he had been coming to New Plymouth for “many many years”, and people were glad to see they had set up once more at TSB Stadium for Taranaki Anniversary Weekend.

Entry is free, and everyone over the age of 12 will be required to produce their My Vaccine Pass.

There are thrill and fun rides, as well as carnival games and fairground food. Face masks are mandatory.

Saturday and Sunday sessions run from 11am until 5pm, and 6.30pm till late, while on Monday the carnival will open at 11am and conclude at 5pm.

“The people that come are definitely happy to be here,” Mahon said. “They’re happy to wait in line to have fun.”