Patient in hospital after milk tanker crashes in South Taranaki

Fire and emergency officers attended the scene near the Oeo Stream Bridge, Pihama, on Thursday afternoon.

A milk tanker driver was taken to hospital after crashing in South Taranaki.

The tanker hit a power pole near Oeo Stream Bridge, on South Rd, State Highway 45, Pihama, about 1.50pm on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

The driver had to be cut from the vehicle, Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed.

St John said two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle attended, and one person was treated at the scene.

Although initially described as serious, the person was taken by ambulance to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition.

A helicopter was called but was not required, St John said.

The road was closed and diversions put in place, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit had been notified.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area or delay travel.

No other vehicle was involved.