Huge community support helps Opunake students build tiny homes

Students from Opunake High School working on a tiny house, one of several they have built.

The skills a crew of boys are learning on a Taranaki high school building project might one day help them to house themselves, as well as launch careers.

Three students out of the eight who worked on the inaugural tiny home project at Opunake High School last year went straight into building apprenticeships, and one into a different trade.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The end result is then sold

Local builders are already enquiring about current students, Michael Griggs, the school’s head of technology and building course teacher, said.

The 18 students on the programme this year include some classed as ‘at risk’, but they’re flourishing, learning life skills as well as how to use powertools and other equipment.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A shipping container shelter was built by volunteers inside a mesh security fence.

Swearing is discouraged, and anyone who “drops the F word” gets to down tools and clean up the site.

“Some of these boys would not have been in school by this year,” Griggs said. “Sitting in a classroom is not where their passion lies.”

Every Friday and some Tuesdays, the boys don tool belts and high vis orange shirts in place of their usual uniform, and start work on a one-bedroom cabin measuring 9 metres by 3.6m, being built for a client.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Mike Griggs, front and centre, the teacher and mentor of the project, with the students.

This is the second home they have built to order.

The price of the home, which was not disclosed, is worked out with the client.

The skills the students are learning mean they could build themselves tiny homes in future if they want to, principal Andrea Hooper-Carr said.

This is the second year of the course, with strong community support making it possible for the school to run the programme independently.

Last year, students built a tiny house on a neighbouring property, but this year they needed a dedicated work site on school grounds, she said.

A shipping container shelter was built by volunteers inside a mesh security fence, replacing a dilapidated volleyball court, with staff, board members, the Opunake Lions Club, farmers, local tradespeople and some students giving up their weekends.

“This was the whole of the community stepping up," she said. “It was an insane amount of effort.

“I call it the the fabric of our community, that stitches it together.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Coby Birdluke is hoping the course will help him into an apprenticeship.

Coby Birdluke started the course at the end of last year, and enjoys using the tools (his favourite is the nail gun) and working alongside his mates.

“I really like it," he said. “I’m hoping to get an apprenticeship. I’m learning a lot.”