Eased restrictions help make Taranaki triathlon a success

The Tri Taranaki Festival at Ngāmotu Beach was one of the first big sporting events to follow the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions.

New Plymouth became New Zealand's triathlon capital over the weekend, as Olympian medallists, para athletes, students and first-time teams competed at Ngāmotu Beach in one of the first big sporting events to follow the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions.

Organisers of the Tri Taranaki Festival were thrilled when the Government announced that limits on outdoor gatherings were being removed as of 11.59pm on Friday, communications manager Sophie Luther said.

LISA BURD/Stuff Maria Williams, who is blind, and her guide Melissa Moon, both from Wellington, won their first triathlon at Ngāmotu Beach on Sunday.

“All the atmosphere, that’s what we have managed to get back.

“Without it, we couldn't have had people watching or the food and coffee stalls, we wouldn't have had the PA and music.”

READ MORE:

* Full day of Taranaki Tri Festival in New Plymouth

* Tokyo Olympics: NZ triathlon team named but Sam Ward misses out

* Mixed team poses head scratcher for Tri NZ



The two-day event included the Continental Cup for elite athletes, the NZ Schools Championships, NZ Sprint and para triathlon events, as well as the Taranaki Secondary Schools Sports Association events and the Taranaki Tri-er for new competitors.

Elite competitors swam 750 metres, cycled 20 kilometres and ran 5k, while other classes tackled different lengths of the three sections.

LISA BURD/Stuff Olympian Nicole Van der Kaay celebrates winning the elite women's event.

Highlights included seeing all the first-time competitors getting out and having a good time, and seeing the high-performance athletes racing hard out around the streets of New Plymouth, Luther said.

“It was just the vibe, everybody was so happy at being out and racing and together.

“It’s what we have all missed for these two years. It was great.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Elite men competitors rush into the sea at the start of their race on Sunday.

There were plenty of cheers for cyclists zooming along a route that included Breakwater Rd, and a happy crowd watched from Ngāmotu Beach as swimmers powered through two laps of a course that had been a single lap but was shortened on Sunday due to strong currents moving the marker buoys.

Olympic Bronze medallist Hayden Wilde and fellow Olympian Nicole van der Kaay ran away with wins at the 2022 Oceania Triathlon Cup, with fellow Olympians Tayler Reid and Ainsley Thorpe also in the race.

LISA BURD/Stuff Elite men competitors rush to their bicycles for the cycling leg of their race.

Luther said the annual Taranaki festival was “quite famous on the world circuit”.

“They’re all wanting selection for the Commonwealth Games, they’re all trying to prove a point,” she said.

LISA BURD/Stuff The triathletes take to the water at Ngāmotu Beach.

Wellington runner Maria Williams, who is blind, and her guide Melissa Moon, a two-time world mountain running champion, won the Suzuki NZ Para Triathlon National Champs event, their first full triathlon together.

Moon and Williams, both aged 52, now want to qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

LISA BURD/Stuff Melissa Moon, left, is guide for Maria Williams, right. The pair are aiming to qualify for the triathlon in the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

“Last year, watching the paralympics on TV, I was so inspired, I was on the phone to Maria: Shall we try it,” she said.

“She’ll never, ever say no. We’ll just see where the next steps take us, we can build and refine.”

They only started training for the Taranaki event in October, so when it was postponed from November to March 27, it was a bonus.

Williams completely lost her sight 20 years ago, and Moon said her tenacity was inspirational.

“If you are a para athlete, you have to have this tenacity, and as you get older and have been through what Maria has been through,you develop inner strength.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Elite women power along during the cycling leg of their race.

New Plymouth’s gusty conditions proved a challenge for the competitors over the weekend, but it was not a problem for the Wellington pair, who encounter sting rays and jellyfish when swimming at Oriental Bay.

Williams said the win was still sinking in, all the sweeter after a sleepless night thinking about the race.

LISA BURD/Stuff A competitor recovers after giving his all in the elite mens race.

“I still can’t believe it. I’ll probably go and get some bubbly, a nice cold bottle, and a vege burger,” she said.

A thrilled Beatrice Stewart from Wellington and Taranaki's own Regan Clark won the Taranaki Tri-er for beginners.

They said they could not wait to get racing again, and they were triathlon converts.