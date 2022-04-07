House projects help Taranaki students build future careers

Stratford teenager Max Edgecombe has gone from making bird houses with his father to helping build a whole house at school.

He’s one of 11 students who will build a 103 square-metre, three-bedroom house this year at Stratford High School, as part of its inaugural Build A House Project.

The students will gain up to 40 NCEA credits and real world work skills as they spend two days each school week wielding hammers instead of pens.

The popular programme is a partnership between the school and AGC Training from Whanganui, principal Cameron Stone said.

It was already proving popular with the students, he said.

“There are some who had disengaged from school, this project has really sparked them. The feedback we are getting from parents and the students themselves is fantastic, they’re loving it.”

Some students could leave school after completing the year and go straight into an apprenticeship.

“You look at our community, there’s growth in the community and demand for tradies,” he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Max Edgecombe and Cody Campbell are enjoying their days on the building site at Stratford High School.

Edgecombe said he was set on a career in farming rather than construction, but knew that building skills would be very useful.

“I used to build bird boxes in the shed with my Dad. This one will have steps instead of little sticks to stand on.”

Fellow student Cody Campbell said he was enjoying getting the hang of using a hammer, and learning some of the little tricks of carpentry.

“They’re good skills to have.”

When the house was completed, it would be sold by Britton House Movers.

The students have each been supplied with workboots and a shirt, tools and a tool belt, and a raincoat.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Each student has a tool belt and tools to use during the build.

Tutor Kevin Forsyth, of Hāwera, said he ran the project like a building site, with a deadline to complete the build.

“If it’s raining, they’ll be putting raincoats on and working.”

He hoped they would get the roof on before the winter weather arrived.

“Once the roof is on, we will organise a barbecue for parents to come along and have a look, with local builders and the community,” he said.

He was also working with students building a house at Waitara High School, he said.