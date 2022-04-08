Injured woman's three-hour wait for ambulance in New Plymouth

Covid-19 has seen ambulance crews in Taranaki experience the highest number of callouts in its history.

An elderly woman with a head injury waited three hours in a New Plymouth shopping centre for an ambulance as crews continue to deal with very high demand.

Ambulance operator St John said “all available ambulances were already committed to other emergencies”.

The woman is understood to have fallen in the food court area of the Centre City mall in central New Plymouth about 11am on Monday, April 4, and hit her head.

A spokesperson for Centre City said the woman was given first aid and an ambulance called.

St John confirmed the ambulance did not arrive until 1.53pm.

The woman was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition.

It was one of two calls for an ambulance in New Plymouth on Monday morning.

A separate incident at 11.40am saw a crew called to the New Plymouth bus station, on Ariki St, although it is understood the person eventually found their own way to medical care.

In an emailed statement, Megan Stewart, St John central south area operations manager, said because of Covid-19 the service was experiencing the highest number of 111 calls in its history.

“St John acknowledges this is resulting in some patients waiting longer for an ambulance, and we apologise for any distress caused,” she said.

“While we cannot discuss aspects or details of a patient’s care due to privacy reasons, we can confirm that St John received a call to an incident on Gill Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 4 April, at about 11am and another one on Ariki Street at about 11.40am.

“At the time of the calls, St John Ambulance was facing very high demand and all available ambulances were already committed to other emergencies.

“We can confirm that both these calls were prioritised appropriately, and our clinical teams carried out several welfare checks until the next available ambulance became available.”

St John said if someone was feeling generally unwell and needed health advice, they should call their regular health provider or Healthline in the first instance.

”If it is a life-threatening emergency, people should continue to dial 111 for an ambulance.”