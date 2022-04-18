Taranaki building faces big veranda repair after truck collision

A South Taranaki museum owner says it will cost tens of thousands of dollars to replace the veranda outside his building after it was clipped by a truck and came crashing to the ground.

A Mainfreight vehicle struck the cast iron structure outside Mike's Museum, on the corner of Bridge St and Stanners St, Eltham, last Monday afternoon.

“The veranda was 100 per cent annihilated,” said Mike Coils, who owns the building and uses it to display his extensive collection of machinery and artefacts.

Coils said he was in the process of replacing the veranda’s roof, as part of his plans to improve the site, when the accident happened.

READ MORE:

* Mainfreight interim profit jumps 79% amid worldwide Covid-19 disruption

* Another vehicle strikes the Bulls RSA

* Confidence logistics and supply chains to operate smoothly during level 3



This was the fourth collision in recent years, he said, although by far the most damaging.

“Only the week before the corner pole was taken up.”

The veranda’s nine support posts are on the very edge of the pavement, and although the South Taranaki District Council had placed a white line in the road to encourage drivers to keep their distance, Coils said it had had minimal effect.

Coils said the junction was too tight, but South Taranaki District Council disagreed.

Katerina Mills/Stuff Katerina Mills took a picture of the scene moments after the collision.

“The corner is no tighter or more challenging than many of the intersections we have across the district, and over the last 12 years there have been no reported accidents at that intersection,” council spokesman Gerard Langford said in a statement.

According to council counts, heavy vehicles accounted for only three per cent of Stanners St traffic, Langford added.

“Given the low volume of heavy traffic that uses the intersection and the zero reported accident rate, the best long-term option may be to consider repositioning the verandah back from the edge of the corner more.

“Council is more than happy to look at this again and speak with the property owner.”

In a statement, Mainfreight group managing director Don Braid said the driver was not injured and the collision was under investigation.