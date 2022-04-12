No plans on the line for Taranaki tourist rail services

Kiwirail has announced the resumption of its scenic train services and new travel packages and tours to encourage travellers to explore regional New Zealand.

But there is nothing on the line for Taranaki.

Although tourist trains do occasionally visit the region, Tracey Goodall, Kiwirail scenic journeys and commuter rail general manager, said there were no plans to build on this.

“Because passenger rail is generally loss-making and therefore requires subsidies, there are usually many factors that have to come together before a service could be considered from Auckland to New Plymouth or Wellington to New Plymouth,” she said in a statement.

“With many transport choices available to people there is usually insufficient patronage on trains for stand-alone services to be financially viable.

“Even with higher patronage, such as for metro services, a subsidy is still needed for affordable access to the commuting public.

“KiwiRail wants people to be on trains, that is in our DNA and we’ll always be keen to look at whether we could operate any proposed new services and work with central and local government on any proposal.”

Kikwirail announced on Tuesday that the Northern Explorer, which travels between Auckland and Wellington, will resume on September 25, while in the South Island the Coastal Pacific, between Picton and Christchurch, will resume on September 29.

The two services were hibernated last December when the ongoing impacts of Covid-19 saw passenger numbers dwindle.

