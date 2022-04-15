Photocopier technician by day, guitar maker by night

Matt Sturgess makes banjos and guitars. Some are made out of old cigar boxes.

When Matt Sturgess is tinkering in his shed, time and grief get blown away in the clouds of sawdust his work often creates.

The New Plymouth musician works as a photocopier technician by day and builds guitars and banjos after hours.

The hobby began about four years ago, after he rewired and repaired a guitar that a friend had just bought from a stall at Womad, and realised he could make one from scratch.

His first guitar had a cutlery box as the body and four strings, and he was hooked.

TAYNE CASSIDY/Stuff Matt Sturgess has been playing guitar and bass for close to 50 years, ever since he got his first guitar at age 7. He also makes them too.

“After that I haven't stopped, as soon as I finish one guitar, I start on the next.”

It’s an engrossing hobby, one he’s immersed himself in for strength in the months since his wife, Leonie Whalen, who was also a musician, died last August.

Her last gift to him was a tattoo on his arm, a stylised treble clef, musical notes and a heartbeat monitor line. He sees it when he plays.

“Being in the shed is my relief. I go in there and concentrate on work. The pain goes away, that’s my therapy.”

TAYNE CASSIDY/Stuff Surgess will be at the Mōkau market with some of his wares on Saturday.

Sturgess describes himself as a tinkerer, and has always had a shed to make things in.

Since starting with making guitars, he has built himself a bench and outfitted the garage with an industrial heater and a good fan, as he’s out there in all seasons.

He finds cigar boxes, lengths of timber and other items at op shops and in skips, and transforms them into musical instruments, using skills he's taught himself.

“I’ve been playing, repairing and mending guitars for a long time.”

He’s planning to turn a piece of swamp kauri he was given into a lap steel slide guitar.

A drum he found sitting on the side of the road has morphed into two banjos.

One of them has a timber scroll supporting the neck – he rescued it from a skip when the Black Harp pub was closing.

“I buy the pieces I have to, tuners and strings, but if I can, I’ll make it. I’m an upcycler,” he said.

Sturgess has been playing guitar and bass for close to 50 years, ever since he got his first guitar at age 12.

Over the years he has played bass in various bands, including Quadrophonic, Dr Woo’s Blues Band, Boxcar Brown and Candles.

TAYNE CASSIDY/Stuff Surgess only buys the parts he has to, saying “if I can, I’ll make it”.

His guitars are each unique. Some have names - there’s one called ‘Chicken Neck’ and another called ‘Rimu Rescue’.

He sells them under the brand Sinjin, which is the Gaelic pronunciation of his middle name, St John, and on social media as String Studios.

On Saturday, he’ll be spending day at the Mōkau market, with a selection of his arty guitars for sale.

“I sit out front and play all day and people keep bringing me cups of tea and cakes, that works,” he said.