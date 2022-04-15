Taranaki WWI veteran gets a headstone a century after his death

New Plymouth Boys' High School head boy Brodie Ferguson and his brothers Cooper and Miller Ferguson had the honour of unveiling the new headstone on Edmund Aitkenhead's grave in Te Henui Cemetery, organised by the NZ Remembrance Army. Aitkenhead, a WWI veteran, died in 1918 of influenza and was buried in an unmarked grave.

More than a century after Edmund Aitkenhead was hurriedly buried in New Plymouth’s Te Henui Cemetery, he has finally been given a headstone.

The memorial is at his feet because a large cherry tree is growing on the previously unmarked grave where the World War I veteran has lain since he died of influenza on November 29, 1918.

His death came 17 months after he was discharged from the army.

“He came back heavily shell shocked and moved back to New Plymouth,” NZ Remembrance Army founder, and former army major Simon Strombom said at an unveiling ceremony on Thursday.

LISA BURD/Stuff New Plymouth Boys' High School head boy Brodie Ferguson and his brothers Cooper and Miller Ferguson had the honour of unveiling the new headstone on Edmund Aitkenhead's grave.

Aitkenhead, a labourer, was living in Strandon when he enlisted.

He left New Zealand on February 5, 1916, and was wounded twice that year, on May 28 at Armentieres and October 1 in the Somme. He was issued the British War Medal and Victory Medal.

The memorial is one of 16 that Strombom has organised for soldiers around the country who have been forgotten.

LISA BURD/Stuff Tipene Williams (with patu) of New Plymouth Boys' High School led a haka at the unveiling of a headstone on Edmund Aitkenhead's grave in Te Henui Cemetery, organised by the NZ Remembrance Army.

A special part of the unveiling was when the Last Post was played by Trevor Bremner on a bugle that had been on the battlefield with Aitkenhead.

“He probably heard this bugle played when he was alive, he’s hearing it again today,” Strombom said.

Aitkenhead died about four or five months before the services area in the cemetery was established.

“They were burying a lot of people, and he was thrown into a hole and forgotten about, like a lot of suicides and influenza victims.”

Aitkenhead was an old boy of New Plymouth Boys’ High School, and a group of 40 students performed a haka for him after unveiling the headstone, and a small cannon was fired.

LISA BURD/Stuff Matt Cleaver, New Plymouth Boys' High School deputy principal, listens as Trevor Bremner plays the Last Post.

After the ceremony, Strombom, who grew up in New Plymouth, presented the bugle as a gift to his old school.

“This is really special. I feel like I’m holding a piece of gold, but its worth an awful lot more, not just in money,” deputy principal Matt Cleaver said.

“We are grateful for the work that’s been done for Edmund and his whānau, this is a significant day for many people.”

Strombom founded the NZ Remembrance Army in 2018 to bring recognition to the many forgotten servicemen and women in cemeteries around the country.

His own family has a proud history of military service going back five generations, several of them at rest at Te Henui Cemetery.

LISA BURD/Stuff Simon Strombom with a portrait of his great uncle Martin Rea, on his grave at Te Henui Cemetery in New Plymouth.

Strombom gained a degree in history before he began his career in the regular force and army reserve, including stints serving in the Sinai and Kabul in Afghanistan

He was awarded a Long Service Medal before he retired from the Defence Force in 2012, and now works as an IT consultant.

His passion was fired up in 2018 after he read a friend’s social media post about a soldier in Porirua cemetery.

He found the grave in a terrible state when he went to visit it, so he got some tools and cleaned it up.

“I looked around and there were hundreds more. I thought, I've found a new project,” he said.

Three years later, 90,000 graves have been cleaned by an army of volunteers working in cemeteries around the country.

LISA BURD/STUFF/Stuff Zoe Strombom, 5, who was with her father, NZ Remembrance Army founder Simon Strombom, at the unveiling of a headstone on Edmund Aitkenhead's grave.

They’ve developed a system for cleaning the lichen and grime off the stones, repainting the lettering and glueing a ceramic poppy on to headstones where there is a military person buried outside the services area, or commemorated on a parent’s grave if they died overseas.

Sometimes, headstones are placed on graves for those like Aitkenhead with no memorial.

And a team of researchers finds out who the people were.

“My initial focus was cleaning the graves, but what it's become is the telling of their stories.”

Lisa Burd/Stuff Edmund Aitkenhead, a WWI veteran, has a headstone 104 years after his death.

It’s detective work that starts with scraping away to read the lichen-blurred words on the stone, then trawling through official war records, Papers Past and online ancestry databases.

Strombom is passionate that the stories are told, both to honour the dead and to educate the living, about New Zealand’s military history from the land wars to the present day.

“We say lest we forget on Anzac Day, but a lot of this is tokenism. It’s sad, and the losers are the generations coming on.”

Occasionally, he’s been walking out of a cemetery and suddenly felt compelled to go back, and discovered another soldier’s grave.

Once at Otaki, he went back and found a man who had died on the same day as his great uncle Martin Rea, who is buried at Te Henui Cemetery, he said.

Aitkenhead was also connected to Rae.

“Edmund would have gone with my great uncle in fourth battalion, there's no way they didn’t know each other.

“I think they guide you to say you’ve missed one.”