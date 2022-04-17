Person dies after being shot by police in New Plymouth

Devon Rd remained closed at the junction with De Havilland Dr on Sunday morning following the fatal police shooting on Saturday night.

The scene of a fatal shooting by police on the outskirts of New Plymouth remained sealed off on Sunday morning.

A person was shot on State Highway 3 north of the city about 9.30pm on Saturday.

Lisa Burd/Stuff The scene on State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth on Sunday morning, hours after a fatal police shooting.

Police confirmed the fatal shooting in a statement shortly before midnight.

“The incident occurred while police were conducting a vehicle stop on Devon Rd at around 9.30pm,” police said in the statement.

READ MORE:

* Construction of roundabouts on deadly stretch of SH3 'can't come soon enough'

* Olivia de Havilland, Gone with the Wind star, dies at 104

* Person taken to hospital in moderate condition after motorbike crash



SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff Police remained at the scene overnight.

“The person shot by police was critically injured. Medical assistance was immediately provided; however, tragically, the person died at the scene.”

Police were working to identify the person and notify next of kin.

Christina Persico Armed police at the Devon St/De Havilland Dr road barrier about 10.10pm on Saturday night.

“Until that process has been completed, details regarding the deceased person cannot be provided," police said.

The IPCA was being notified, and a critical incident investigation was under way.

“Support will be provided to the officers involved.”

Lisa Burd/Stuff SH3 remained sealed off on Sunday at the junction with De Havilland Dr.

Police remained at the scene overnight, with road closures in place until a scene examination is completed.

On Sunday morning, Devon Rd remained closed at the junction with De Havilland Dr, with cones and a Traffic Safe NZ ute blocking the route.

Two Armourguard staff were at the barrier. One told a Stuff photographer to stop taking pictures.

About 7am, a police car left the scene in the direction of New Plymouth.

The route between Mountain Rd and De Havilland Dr also remained closed, police said.

The fatal police shooting is the first in New Zealand in 2022, and the 30th since January 1, 2004, according to data gathered by The Homicide Report.

Christina Persico Police sealed off State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth on Saturday evening.

This was the fifth fatal police shooting over the past two decades in Taranaki.

The four previous deaths were deemed justified by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.