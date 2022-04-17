Taranaki police shooting - next of kin informed, but officers yet to name man

Devon Rd remained closed at the junction with De Havilland Dr on Sunday morning following the fatal police shooting on Saturday night.

Police are continuing to reveal few details about the circumstances that led to officers fatally shooting a man on the outskirts of New Plymouth on Saturday night.

Although police said on Sunday afternoon the man’s next of kin had been informed, they were not in a position to release his name.

Lisa Burd/Stuff The scene on State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth on Sunday morning, hours after a fatal police shooting.

The shooting happened on State Highway 3, north of the city, about 9.30pm, in an area between Mountain Road (State Highway 3a) and De Havilland Drive at Bell Block.

Police confirmed the fatal shooting in a statement shortly before midnight.

“The incident occurred while police were conducting a vehicle stop on Devon Rd,” the statement said.

“The person shot by police was critically injured. Medical assistance was immediately provided; however, tragically, the person died at the scene.”

Christina Persico Armed police at the Devon St/De Havilland Dr road barrier about 10.10pm on Saturday night.

Police have not released any details about what led up to the incident, whether the deceased was armed, or whether he was alone.

They also have not released whether the body has been removed from the scene.

A police media spokesperson said there were unlikely to be any further details released on Sunday.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff Police remained at the scene overnight.

The section of SH3 remained sealed off on Sunday while a scene examination took place. The detour is being manned by security guards.

“A Critical Incident Investigation is under way to determine further circumstances,” a police update issued at 12.20pm said.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried but when that would happen also remains unclear.

“The officers involved are being supported by welfare services and their colleagues,” the police statement said.

“As is standard practice, police have notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

“The matter will also be referred to the Coroner.”

Lisa Burd/Stuff SH3 remained sealed off on Sunday at the junction with De Havilland Dr.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said on Sunday afternoon the road was expected to remain closed for some time.

People were advised to avoid the area if possible or make use of detour route using De Havilland Drive and State Highway 3A.

The fatal police shooting is the first in New Zealand in 2022, and the 30th since January 1, 2004, according to data gathered by The Homicide Report.

Christina Persico Police sealed off State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth on Saturday evening.

This was the fifth fatal police shooting over the past two decades in Taranaki.

The four previous deaths were deemed justified by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.