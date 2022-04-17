'Dinosaur' a special guest in New Plymouth couple's wedding photo

Dinofest is an exciting outdoor dinosaur event in Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, with lots of dinosaur activities for the whole family.

According to the traditional wedding rhyme, a bride needs something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue, and a sixpence in her shoe.

But in the case of one Taranaki bride, you can add “and something prehistoric, too”.

LISA BURD/Stuff Kelly and Warwick Barker, and wedding picture guest, in New Plymouth's Pukekura Park on Saturday.

On Saturday, Kelly Frost married Warwick Barker in New Plymouth, and while having their pictures taken in Pukekura Park, the couple spotted a dinosaur and a crowd of children.

LISA BURD/Stuff Lukaea'Ragé Whakatutu-Luke, 3, gets up close to a puppet dinosaur at Dino Fest in New Plymouth on Saturday, with Ahmora'Elton Whakatutu-Luke, aged 5, behind, and mum Jaydee Whakatutu.

The puppet was part of Dino Fest, a family natural history event using dinosaur models and puppets.

”We did not even think about the dinosaurs being up there,” said Kelly, who works at The Valley branch of Bed, Bath & Beyond.

“Our best man, Paul Johnston, ran over to ask if we could get our picture taken, and they obliged. It's awesome.”

LISA BURD/Stuff The Dino Fest attractions proved a big hit on Easter Saturday.

Dinosaurs got Warwick interested in science as a boy – he now teaches the subject at New Plymouth Girls’ High School.

He said the pictures created a "real buzz" at their wedding, which was staged at State Bistro in New Plymouth.

“When I did my speech it was, “Oh my God, we've got dinosaurs in our photos!’”

Dino Fest is running until Friday.