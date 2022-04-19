Two vehicles roll in separate early morning Taranaki crashes

St John sent one first response unit and one ambulance to the scene. (File photo)

A logging truck went down a bank on State Highway 3, Mt Messenger, north of Taranaki.

One person suffered moderate injuries in the crash, which police said happened on Mōkau Rd at 4.50am on Tuesday.

St John sent one

St John also sent an ambulance after a vehicle rolled on Mountain Rd, State Highway 3, near Inglewood, about 5.20am.

“There were no injuries,” the spokesperson added.