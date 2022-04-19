'This brings up a lot of heartache': Fifth fatal shooting by police in Taranaki since 2000

Sandra Venables, police assistant commissioner for lower North Island and South Island, talks about police shooting a man after he rammed police in Taranaki on Saturday night.

The fatal shooting of a man by police in New Plymouth over the weekend has brought back bad memories for those in the Taranaki region, says a New Plymouth city councillor.

Investigations are underway after Kaoss Price, 22, was shot by police after he rammed an officer's car on State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth on Saturday night.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff New Plymouth district councillor Dinnie Moeahu has known four of the five people shot by police in Taranaki. (File photo)

Price died at the scene.

Police say an associate of Price had been stopped at a vehicle stop when Price drove past in a second car, turned around and rammed the marked police car.

It's the fifth fatal shooting by police in Taranaki since 2000.

New Plymouth city councillor Dinnie Moeahu has known four of the five shooting victims.

"It conjured up a lot of bad memories for us as a region but also the whānau involved and it's just heartbreaking when you hear news about a death in such a way," Moeahu told Morning Report.

"This brings up a lot of heartache, there will be whānau out there who have experienced a loved one being shot in our community, that conjures up those bad memories as well."

He said it is now important to let the family grieve the passing of their loved one and for the tight-knit community to come together.

"Everyone in the community will be asking questions of how things unfolded but it's just really important for all of us to make sure we give the investigation time, we give the family time and how can we give our support for the community."

A scene investigation was completed on Monday and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police and the president of the Police Association Chris Cahill declined to be interviewed by Morning Report.