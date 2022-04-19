Police shooting: Kaoss Price post-mortem expected to be completed Tuesday

Emergency services were on Monday at the scene of Saturday's fatal police shooting on State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth.

A post-mortem on the man fatally shot by police at the weekend is expected to be completed on Tuesday, with police likely to release more information in the coming days.

Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables said enquiries were ongoing following the death of 22-year-old Kaoss Price, near New Plymouth, on Saturday night.

“Today the investigation team continue to focus on the examination of several vehicles and speaking to members of the public who witnessed the incident on Saturday,” Venables said in a statement issued through the police media team shortly after 1pm on Tuesday.

“In a critical incident such as this, the investigation team undertakes a methodical and meticulous enquiry to obtain all the evidence before making any determinations about what has occurred.

“Police are committed to ensuring that all facts are gathered and confirmed prior to public release in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation.”

Supplied Police fatally shot Kaoss Price near New Plymouth on Saturday night.

The shooting took place on State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth, in an area between De Havilland Dr at Bell Block and Mountain Rd (State Highway 3A).

Police said Price was following another vehicle in a convoy about 9.30pm.

Venables said police stopped the first car and Price drove past, turned around and rammed a police car.

Police have released no other details surrounding the shooting.

The area of road where the shooting took place was sealed off until 3.30pm on Monday, and five cars, including a police vehicle, were taken away in the hours before the stretch reopened.

On Tuesday, nearby residents and businesses declined to speak to Stuff regarding the incident.

In Venables’ statement she added: “It is important to note that police officers are trained on the appropriate use of force, including the relevant sections of the Crimes Act.

Sandra Venables, police assistant commissioner for lower North Island and South Island, talks about police shooting a man after he rammed police in Taranaki on Saturday night.

“When an officer chooses to use force in defence of the public or themselves, their decision must be based on their assessment of the threat, the exposure to harm, the necessity to act, and the best response considering all those factors and the relevant law.

“Mr Price’s whānau and the community rightly expect a thorough and objective understanding of events, and Police are working tirelessly to achieve that.”

A critical incident investigation is under way to establish whether force was justified. The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) and coroner are also investigating.

Venables continued “Police would like to thank the public for their ongoing understanding and support.

“Police and partner agencies continue to provide support to Mr Price’s family, friends as well as witnesses.”