Taranaki community rallies to support Anzac Day events

This year's Anzac Day commemorations will not include the large public gathering at the cenotaph as in previous years (file photo).

There will be no march down Queen St, but New Plymouth will get to commemorate Anzac Day thanks to community support and timely easing of Covid restrictions.

People and groups normally involved in the city’s Anzac Day events volunteered to help after New Plymouth RSA president Graham Chard announced the cancellation of the city’s dawn parade earlier this month.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth RSA president Graham Chard, with his wife Karen, are pleased New Plymouth's Anzac Day commemoration is going ahead after all.

Chard cited issues including a lack of time to organise road closures for the traditional march to the cenotaph and comply with safety requirements, and fears of disruption from anti-vaccine mandate protests in deciding to cancel.

But with some changes, such as moving the gathering on to a grassy space on the Coastal Walkway below the Anzac statue, the city’s commemoration is back on.

READ MORE:

* Constant change and renewal throughout New Zealand

* Taranaki WWI veteran gets a headstone a century after his death

* Public Anzac Day commemorations canned in New Plymouth



Māori wardens are providing pre-dawn security at the Cenotaph, where flags, crosses, and poppies will be set up before people start arriving to lay wreaths.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Anzac Day commemorations in New Plymouth will include a march from the wind wand along the coastal walkway to a grassy area below the gun and Anzac statue (file photo).

The New Plymouth Brass Band will form up at the Wind Wand at 6.30am and march to the grassed area below the Anzac statue and gun, and play there.

“The band had been practising for ages, then it all fell apart... they came to us and asked about marching from the Wind Wand down to the grassed area, and I thought that was a brilliant idea,” Chard said.

A service for RSA representatives and dignitaries is being held at Puke Ariki before they make their way to the gathering on the foreshore for the sounding of the Last Post, and the Ode of Remembrance.

They will then move to lay poppies on the Cenotaph.

Later, an RNZAF Orion and Warbirds Catalina aircraft will fly over the NP cenotaph, and then on down the coast, at 9.55am, just ahead of a public service in the New Plymouth Club auditorium at 10am.

In South Taranaki, the centenary of Alton's war memorial is being included in this year’s Anzac Day service at 11am, which will be followed by a shared lunch, organiser Jacq Dwyer said.

The Pātea RSA will hold a dawn service from 6.30am.

South Taranaki RSA will host its normal Hāwera Anzac Day service, which begins with a march from 6.15am along Princes St to the war memorial arch outside the RSA clubrooms, president Sean Trott said.

Eltham has a commemorative service at the cemetery on Anderson Rd from 10am, while at Kaponga there is a 10.45 service at the town’s war memorial hall.

Manaia has a 6.30am service at the band rotunda, and at Pihama, there is a 5.45pm service at the cenotaph.

Opunake has services at 6am at the town hall, and at the services’ cemetery from 8am.

Te Kiri has a service at 10.45am at the cenotaph and Waverley’s is at 9am at the Baptist Church.

Otakeho has its service a day earlier on April 24, at 6pm at the Otakeho Hall.

In Stratford, a dawn service begins at 6am with a parade from the Malone Gates to the War Memorial Centre. A light breakfast will be served after the service.

Waitara’s Anzac Day starts with a 6am dawn service, and a civic service at 10am, with laying of wreaths at 10.45am, and live music at the services club from 12.30.