Big weekend ahead for Taranaki bowls

Danny O'Sullivan, from Inglewood Bowling Club, will be leading his brothers. (File photo)

The champion-of-champions series resumes this weekend with the triples being played at Paritutu on Saturday and the pairs being held on Sunday.

The men’s pairs will be on the immaculate Manaia green, while Hāwera Park will host the women’s pairs in the TCM Limited-sponsored series.

Last year’s champions, the Anderson brothers from Tower with Mark skipping, are in the men’s triples. They face a potential banana skin opening match against Paddy Deegan (Opunake). The victor of that clash will then meet the winner of the Hamish Kape (Paritutu)-Paul Digby (Stratford-Avon) game in the last eight.

Kape has a talented side with Kaylin Huwyler and Aidan Zittersteijn.

West End will be represented by a drawn team comprising accomplished skip Craig De Faria, and father and son Moeller – Bruce and Dennis.

The Anderson brothers are not the only family team – with Danny O’Sullivan leading his Inglewood brothers.

Last year’s women’s winners – Ella Smailes, Pauline Kennedy and Kristin Stampa (Hāwera Park) – are also seeking back-to-back wins. They meet West End’s Janice Ropitini in the last eight.

An interesting opening clash will be between Pauline Davy (Opunake) and Cindy Nicoll (Inglewood).

Stampa, with Kennedy, and Nicoll, with Margaret McCallum, will square off in the women’s pairs, after sitting out first round byes on Sunday.

That field also includes Vicky Kelly and Rhonda Adams (Fitzroy) and Briar Atkinson and Heather Johns (Paritutu).

Defending men’s champions, Steve Sabine and Graham Reive (Inglewood), appear again in the pairs. Tower’s Brendan Anderson and Kevin Hills are dual past winners, Huwyler and Kape loom as a big threat, while the strong-drawing duo of John Roberts and Jordan Linn (West End) could feature.

The pairs will be Ron Gadsby’s fourth champion-of-champions event of the season after he collected a clean-sweep at Fitzroy. He skips Evan Jones.

Paritutu’s Darren Goodin skipped his side to victory in the Shifty’s Sports Bar 10,000 at West End over Easter.

Teaming with Goodin were Nathan Goodin (no relation), Allan Batley and Adam Collins. The minor placings went to Gerry O’Sullivan (Inglewood), Ross Henderson (West End) and Don Christensen (Paritutu). Dean Elgar (West End) took the second division from Paul Howell (Inglewood) and Russell Hardy (Tower).

O’Sullivan, playing with brother Danny, Murray Dalton and Eric Foreman, had won the Okato two-day tournament where hospitality reined supreme the previous weekend. In second place was Rodney Woods (Opunake), from Henderson, Frank Pollock (Hawera Park) and Bruce Colgan (West End). Fitzroy’s Colin Christie claimed the second section.

In the Waitoa Brewery-sponsored Tower 10,000, which was played late last month, Elgar took the honours with Gavin Scrivener, Huwyler and Bruce Hall.

Second place went to Peter Jones (Hastings) from Scott Roberts (Tower) while Garry Murfitt (West End) claimed the second division.