Abandoned car at New Plymouth Airport removed from car park after two years
A blue Suzuki Swift that spent two lonely years at New Plymouth Airport has been claimed – but not by its owner.
The airport’s chief executive David Scott confirmed the car was moved on Friday afternoon.
“It’s been taken by a finance company who had a claim to it – there was outstanding debt on it.”
Scott said he was pleased to see the back of the abandoned car, which had racked up nearly $8000 in parking fees.
READ MORE:
* Last-ditch effort to find owner of car dumped at New Plymouth Airport for more than two years
* Just how long will it take to get the keys to your new car?
* Car donated to help Taranaki youth get their driving licence
With the airport more accustomed to unclaimed baggage, a public appeal was made to find the owner of the swift.
The vehicle was left at the airport in March 2020 – the same month the Government closed the borders to anyone who was not a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, before beginning a nationwide lockdown.
Efforts to find the owner had been unsuccessful.
A public advertisement was published in April 16’s edition of the Taranaki Daily News as a last-ditch effort to get the owner to come forward.
Earlier on Friday, Stuff reported that police were contacted to check on whether the vehicle was linked to any ongoing investigation.