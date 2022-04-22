Abandoned car at New Plymouth Airport removed from car park after two years

The Blue Suzuki Swift left abandoned at New Plymouth Airport since March 2020 has been taken away by a finance company.

A blue Suzuki Swift that spent two lonely years at New Plymouth Airport has been claimed – but not by its owner.

The airport’s chief executive David Scott confirmed the car was moved on Friday afternoon.

“It’s been taken by a finance company who had a claim to it – there was outstanding debt on it.”

Scott said he was pleased to see the back of the abandoned car, which had racked up nearly $8000 in parking fees.

READ MORE:

* Last-ditch effort to find owner of car dumped at New Plymouth Airport for more than two years

* Just how long will it take to get the keys to your new car?

* Car donated to help Taranaki youth get their driving licence



With the airport more accustomed to unclaimed baggage, a public appeal was made to find the owner of the swift.

The vehicle was left at the airport in March 2020 – the same month the Government closed the borders to anyone who was not a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, before beginning a nationwide lockdown.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Emotional scenes played out at Auckland Airport as the first lot of Australian travellers arrived, following the easing of border restrictions at 11:59pm on April 12.

Efforts to find the owner had been unsuccessful.

A public advertisement was published in April 16’s edition of the Taranaki Daily News as a last-ditch effort to get the owner to come forward.

Earlier on Friday, Stuff reported that police were contacted to check on whether the vehicle was linked to any ongoing investigation.