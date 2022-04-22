Abandoned car at New Plymouth Airport removed from car park after two years

23:26, Apr 22 2022
The Blue Suzuki Swift left abandoned at New Plymouth Airport since March 2020 has been taken away by a finance company.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
The Blue Suzuki Swift left abandoned at New Plymouth Airport since March 2020 has been taken away by a finance company.

A blue Suzuki Swift that spent two lonely years at New Plymouth Airport has been claimed – but not by its owner.

The airport’s chief executive David Scott confirmed the car was moved on Friday afternoon.

“It’s been taken by a finance company who had a claim to it – there was outstanding debt on it.”

Scott said he was pleased to see the back of the abandoned car, which had racked up nearly $8000 in parking fees.

With the airport more accustomed to unclaimed baggage, a public appeal was made to find the owner of the swift.

The vehicle was left at the airport in March 2020 – the same month the Government closed the borders to anyone who was not a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, before beginning a nationwide lockdown.

Efforts to find the owner had been unsuccessful.

A public advertisement was published in April 16’s edition of the Taranaki Daily News as a last-ditch effort to get the owner to come forward.

Earlier on Friday, Stuff reported that police were contacted to check on whether the vehicle was linked to any ongoing investigation.

