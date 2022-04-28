Taranaki's first national senior boxing champion in decades hoping for games selection

Ryan Nolan is in line for a Commonwealth Games appearance after winning a national boxing title at the weekend.

A Taranaki man may become the first boxer from the region in half a century to represent New Zealand, following his historic win at the weekend's New Zealand Boxing Championships.

Ryan Nolan won the elite male 67kg class, which will likely see him added to the shortlist for selection in the New Zealand’s boxing team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, in August.

“We’re hoping this win gets him short-listed, that should happen over the next couple of weeks,” Jake Rapira, head coach of Box Office Boxing, said.

Taranaki hasn’t had a boxer in an international team since Pat Ryan (who died in 2013) represented New Zealand at the Olympic Games in Munich in 1972.

Nolan was also the first Taranaki boxer to win a senior title in at least four decades, Rapira said.

“This is Taranaki’s first senior champion since the 1980s, maybe even the 1970s,” Rapira said.

Nolan was already on the long lists for the Commonwealth Games.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Nolan with head coach Jake Rapira and fellow national title holder Kalani Marra.

Now, selectors would assess each of the boxers’ achievements, before deciding on the shortlist, Rapira said.

It was likely to be “a tight couple of weeks” for Nolan until the shortlist was announced.

The selectors would be assessing each boxer on their results and also their experience against other boxers, which was tough on New Zealand boxers who had not been able to travel and fight overseas for two years.

Rapira said there it was likely about 10 or 12 boxers on the shortlist would be in the running for four available spots on the team.

But Nolan’s performance had drawn attention.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Terri Wood won a bronze medal.

“A lot of people are noticing him, and the president of New Zealand Boxing, Steve Hartley, said Ryan is the most improved boxer in all of New Zealand,” Rapira said.

The national champs, held in Whanganui, had been postponed from 2021 due to Covid.

Also winning a national title at the weekend was Kalani Marra​, who took out the youth 63.5kg division with a “really, really smartly contested bout,” Rapira said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Cordell Campbell who took home a silver medal.

“He boxed so well, he was later named the most scientific youth boxer of the tournament.”

This meant he was judged the best boxer in his division, Rapira said.

“A scientific boxer is someone who has really mastered the art of being able to hit their opponent without being hit.”

There were also three other medal-winning fighters in the team, all of whom acquitted themselves well against opponents with many more fights under their belts.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taylen Behrent also took home a silver.

Taylen Behrent got silver in the cadet male 44kg, while Cordell Campbell got silver in the cadet male 50kg class.

Both are aged 13 and were competing at their first nationals.

Terri Wood gained a bronze in the 54kg elite woman class.

The team's success was down to hard work, Rapira said, with their training regime of up to 12 trainings a week, boxing and also supplementary training including gym sessions and running, fitted in around work or school.