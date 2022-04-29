Taranaki deaths with Covid-19 reach 11

Data released by the district health board on nine of the 11 deaths shows all were aged 60 or older.

Another person has died with Covid-19 in Taranaki.

It is the eleventh death of as person with Covid-19 in the region and was one of 14 reported by the Ministry of Health on Friday.

The other deaths were two from Auckland, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Waikato, one from Whanganui, one from MidCentral, one from the Wellington region, five from Canterbury and one from the Southern region.

Seven of the 11 deaths in the region have been in the past week alone. The first death was on March 24 and the rest have been in April.

Meanwhile, there were 184 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Taranaki on Friday and six people are in Taranaki Base Hospital with the virus. There have been 1,279 new cases reported in Taranaki this week.

Ministry of Health data shows there have been 23,868 cases of Covid in the region so far.

On Friday, the Taranaki District Health Board released data on nine of the region’s deaths, and all were aged 60 or older.

Of the nine, four were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, one was in their 80s and two were in their 90s.

Four of the nine identified as Māori. Of the nine, one was not fully vaccinated, one was fully vaccinated with two-doses, six were boosted and the vaccination status of one was unknown.

In Taranaki, 93.3% of the eligible population are double-dosed and 69.5% of those who are eligible have been boosted. For Taranaki Māori the corresponding figures are 88.3% double dosed and 52.3% boosted.

Ella Bates-Hermans Tamariki aged 5 to 11 are able to get a kids' version of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, to help protect them against the virus.

Of those aged 5 to 11 years old in the region, 45.8% per cent are partially vaccinated and 19.4% have had two doses. In Māori the figures are 31.6% and 10.1% respectively.

The TDHB said it would not be providing more detailed data on those who had died to maintain their privacy oand that of their whānau.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.