Councillors call for action on narrow, broken bridges along Taranaki coast

South Taranaki District Councillors Bryan Roach, Aaron Langton and Chris Young stand beside the Heimama Stream bridge where one side was broken in a recent car crash.

Three South Taranaki district councillors are calling on transport bosses for urgent action to widen about a dozen narrow bridges along Taranaki’s coastal highway.

Four bridges between Hāwera and Oakura have unrepaired damage from crashes, councillor Bryan Roach said.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said inspections showed the bridges did not have structural damage, and while they would be repaired there were no plans to widen them.

“They’regambling with the lives of people on the coast,” Roach said.

Bridges on the outskirts of Rahotu and Pungarehu each have a side smashed off by accidents, with road cones and warning signs in place for months.

At the Heimama​ Bridge north of Opunake, broken barriers dangle off one side after a crash several weeks ago.

And at Tataraimaka, north of Okato, the bridge across the Timaru was damaged in recent weeks by a crash.

Roach said the bridges were too narrow.

“I wouldn't mind if NZTA, to make it safer, should widen one bridge a year for the next 12 years, but they are doing nothing at all, just putting their heads in the sand with their eyes closed.”

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Bryan Roach said this bridge near Rahotu has had cones and signs warning motorists of the damage for months.

Fellow STDC councillor Aaron Langton said truck and bus drivers treated the bridges, which are officially two-way, as one-lane bridges, but people who are unfamiliar with them did not know to give way if another vehicle was crossing.

“The big thing is all these narrow bridges are an accident waiting to happen,” he said.

“The problem is getting them fixed, it’s ridiculous how long it takes.”

Langton said there were more cars on the roads in the mornings and evenings, as people commuted to jobs in New Plymouth.

“There’s so much more traffic now, there’s going to be more accidents.

“You don’t want to be driving a bus load of kids across one of these bridges when someone is coming the other way,” he said.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Aaron Langton stands beside another bridge which has been awaiting repair for months.

Road user charges paid by heavy vehicles could be used to upgrade the highway, he said.

The trio were irked by seeing the amounts of money being spent on projects such as Wellington's Transmission Gully, and on road improvements north of Auckland.

“There’s no talk of any upgrades or anything [for SH45] in any future plans,” councillor Chris Young said.

“You've just got to look at the road from New Plymouth to Waitara and how long it took get anything done, what chance do we have?”

In a statement, Waka Kotahi’s regional maintenance and operations manager Jaclyn Hankin said there were no plans to widen any of the SH45 bridges between Hāwera and Oakura.

The agency was aware of the vehicle damage to the barriers on the bridges, she said.

“These bridges have all been inspected and there is no damage to the bridge structures. Barrier repairs are currently being priced and will be scheduled as soon as possible.”

Waka Kotahi has an active bridge maintenance, strengthening and replacement programme, Hankin said.

Major works including bridge upgrades had to be prioritised within the National Land Transport Programme, which sets the agency’s priorities for the next three years.

“There are a number of important safety projects around the country, and Waka Kotahi needs to prioritise the timing and funding available for these.”

Work is currently under way on the Waiaua Stream bridge south of Opunake, where Waka Kotahi contractors are installing 1600 tonnes of rock along the banks to repair damage caused by the severe weather events in February.

The work is expected to take 3-4 weeks.

In March, similar work was done at the Heimama Stream bridge to repair and stabilise the stream banks near the bridge abutments.