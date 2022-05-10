From pub to podium: Taranaki teen takes national 8-ball title

Blake Burnard, 15, is a Taranaki pool player on the rise, recently winning a pairs title at the New Zealand National Junior 8-ball Pool Tournament.

Taranaki pool shark Blake Burnard got his start as an 8-year-old sinking balls at his father's pub; now, at age 15, he's taken out a national title.

While his father, Zane, no longer owns the Waitara Bridge Tavern, Blake said those memories of playing against his cousins in the pub sparked his interest in the sport.

And at the New Zealand National Junior 8-ball Pool Tournament recently, the Waitara High School student won the pairs event with partner Daniel Cole 4-1.

He also finished second in the New Zealand junior singles section after losing 4-0, and came first in the parent-and-child duo one framer competition at the same event.

While the pairs win was nice, Blake said winning the parent-and-child competition with his father was his “favourite” – though he said he did have to “carry” his partner.

“Dad missed a lot of shots.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Blake also came second in the singles at the tournament.

While he was playing, his dad live-streamed his matches so his mum and three siblings could watch from home.

In the lead-up to the tournament, Burnard practised for at least one hour each day with either his dad or his two elite coaches, Des Wilcox and Stan Bunn.

Wilcox is a current New Zealand 8-ball competitor and Bunn is a top snooker coach and ex New Zealand representative.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Blake started playing pool in his father's pub in Waitara.

Blake said he was stoked to be working on his skills with them.

“I have beaten Des in fun and competitive games but he beats me too. I think we’re pretty even.”

The teen has high hopes for the future and will get to defend his title, and attempt to take out the singles, when the New Plymouth club he belongs to hosts the New Zealand Junior National event in 2023.

- Emma Andrews is a Massey University journalism student