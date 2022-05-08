Taranaki's speediest golfer sets new record - unofficially

Jamie Reid world number one going for new record in speed golfing.

World number one speedgolfer Jamie Reid set a new unofficial record for his sport at Fitzroy Golf Club.

He was first to tee off in the 2022 New Zealand Speedgolf Open at Fitzroy over the weekend, where golfers try to shoot as low a score as possible while getting around the course as fast as they can.

LISA BURD/Stuff World number one speedgolfer Jamie Reid crosses the line and nabs an unofficial world record this weekend at the 2022 New Zealand Speedgolf Open at Fitzroy Golf Club on Saturday, shooting a score of 69 in 31 minutes.

In addition to going for his fourth title in five years, Reid was also looking to become the first to shoot a sub-100 speed golf score.

His gameplan was to complete the course in 30 minutes, and shoot under 70, and he almost made it, achieving 69 shots in 31 minutes (a score of 100.18) on Saturday and 73 shots in 31 minutes (104) on Sunday.

“Yesterday was the lowest score that has ever been achieved in the world,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Castle Hill development site for sale in bid to bring international resort to Canterbury

* Taranaki speed golfers complete epic charity challenge

* Playing speedgolf at every course in Taranaki for Kidney Kids



“It’s an unofficial world record.”

It was unofficial only because the Fitzroy course is slightly shorter than the standard 6000 yards, he said.

LISA BURD/Stuff Jamie Reid was the first comeptitor to tee off on Saturday.

Reid, who took up speed golf five years ago, plays every day.

“I like the challenge - it’s a lot harder to play golf when your heart rate is high, and the fitness side of it. It’s so much quicker, it’s half an hour instead of four hours.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Rob Hogan tees off during the 2022 New Zealand Speedgolf Open at Fitzroy Golf Club on Saturday, shooting a score of 73 in 33 minutes.

He was competing with a friend and rival, who made it thanks to New Zealand’s border reopening just days before the tournament.

Irish speed golfer and former number one Rob Hogan arrived at Reid’s home in New Plymouth at 4pm on Wednesday and slept for 13 hours.

LISA BURD/Stuff Irish golfer Rob Hogan travelled from Tipperary to compete in the 2022 New Zealand Speedgolf Open at Fitzroy Golf Club on Saturday.

“I left my home on Monday morning, and it's a long way from Tipperary to here,” he quipped.

“It was worth travelling 12,000 miles to play golf against Jamie and hang out with him.”

Hogan came second overall in the event, with scores of 73 shots and 33minuts on Saturday and 75 shots in 34 minutes on Sunday.

Same Jones was third-placed with a score of 68 shots in 39 minutes on Saturday and 70 shot in 39 minutes on Sunday.

The event was a great success, and will be returning to the Fitzroy Golf Club next year.