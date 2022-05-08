Two trapped in car after it rolled on Sunday morning in Taranaki

Two people were trapped inside this vehicle after it crashed near Lepperton on Sunday.

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Lepperton on Sunday.

The two, believed to be a man and a woman, were trapped in their vehicle after it left Cross Rd and rolled just before midday.

LISA BURD/Stuff A police officer inspects the tyre marks on Cross Rd following the crash.

Firefighters freed the pair, who were then transported by ambulance to Taranaki Base Hospital.

Waitara and Inglewood Volunteer Fire Brigade members attended the crash and assisted with the rescue and traffic control.