Two trapped in car after it rolled on Sunday morning in Taranaki
Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Lepperton on Sunday.
The two, believed to be a man and a woman, were trapped in their vehicle after it left Cross Rd and rolled just before midday.
Firefighters freed the pair, who were then transported by ambulance to Taranaki Base Hospital.
Waitara and Inglewood Volunteer Fire Brigade members attended the crash and assisted with the rescue and traffic control.