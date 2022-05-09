Hāwera Repertory Society set to take audiences on trip to Greek islands

The cast of Mamma MIa start rehearsing in the Hāwera Memorial Theatre next week. Back: Regan Tate (Sky), Richard Baylis (Bill), Hayden Baylis (Sam), Paula Frearson (Donna), Shaun Campbell (Harry). Front: Sarah Bird (Sophie), Emily Davidson (Tanya), Deb Thomas (Rosie) and Clive Cullen (director).

Hāwera Repertory’s journey to stage Mamma Mia could almost be a musical with Covid as the villain, but the good guys have won this one.

Rehearsals for the show, which opens on June 11, have progressed very well, despite some people having had to isolate due to Covid, director Clive Cullen said.

“It’s really coming together and the singing is absolutely fantastic.

“I’m absolutely stoked. It's just about the perfect story for coming out of Covid. People have had two years cooped up, and to have a show like this is just fantastic.”

When rehearsals were held in November, masks, “bubbles” and social distancing were part of the process, and it was possible Covid restrictions might limit audiences to 100 people.

Since then, restrictions have eased and two extra matinée performances have been added.

The set will be installed in the Memorial Theatre this weekend and the cast would begin rehearsing there from next week, he said.

More than 20 Abba songs form the music for Mamma Mia, half of which are big dance scenes.

The story is set on a Greek island, where single mother Donna and two of her close friends are preparing for her daughter Sophie’s wedding.

Supplied The cast of Mamma Mia are looking forward to opening night on June 11. Back row: Hayden Baylis, Richard Baylis, Deb Thomas, Shaun Campbell, Emily Davidson, Cody Ogle, Regan Tate, Aries Poutu. Front: Paula Frearson and Sarah Bird.

Unbeknown to her, Sophie has secretly invited three men from her mother's past in hope of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day.

The leads for Hāwera’s production are a mixture of newer and experienced players.

Paula Frearson, Manaia, will play Donna.

She has performed in one previous Hāwera Repertory show, Through the Decades, and is no stranger to the stage, having sung for both her church and kapa haka.

Supporting Paula as Donna’s best friends are Emily Davidson (Tanya) and Deb Thomas (Rosie).

Sophie is being played by Sarah Bird, who is taking on her first major musical.

Regan Tate is playing Sky, her fiancé. Regan is from New Plymouth and has appeared in The Full Monty and The Rocky horror Picture Show.

Playing the prospective dads are Richard Baylis (Bill), his brother Hayden Baylis (Sam) and Shaun Campbell is Harry.

Playing the friends of Sophie are Samantha Hatcher (Lisa) and Tayla Steele (Ali) and supporting Sky are Cody Ogle (Pepper) and Aries Poutu as Eddie.

*Tickets are at i-ticket and the Hāwera i-Site. The show opens on June 11 and runs until June 25.