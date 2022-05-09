$5 million Lotto winner remains a mystery

One lucky winner from Albany scooped $44m in Lotto's Powerball draw on Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Details of Taranaki's latest Lotto instant millionaire remained scarce on Monday.

On Saturday night, a player from New Plymouth won $5.3 million from a ticket bought at Countdown Vogeltown.

The prize was made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

On Monday morning, Lotto was unable to offer any information on the ticketholder, or say if they had been in contact to claim their prize.

Countdown Vogeltown was contacted, but staff said they were not allowed to make any comment to the media and all calls had to go through head office in Auckland.

Auckland head office has yet to respond.

It was the second big Lotto win in New Plymouth in less than a year.

In June, a player who bought a ticket from New World Merrilands picked up $12m from Powerball First Division and $1m from Lotto First Division.

The player, who remained anonymous, took several days to claim their prize, and originally thought they had won $13,000.