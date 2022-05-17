Forestry trainees on track for good work opportunities

Jimi Sahota and Jimi Keegan are learning to maintain chainsaws as part of the forestry conservation course, which is based in Stratford.

One hundred per cent job success for their predecessors has set a high bar for trainees learning about forestry and conservation at a course in Stratford, Taranaki.

Tutor David Hare from TreeMachine, which is contracted to teach the programme, said all 11 students from the last course had gone straight into work after completing the NZ certificate in forestry industry foundation skills level 2

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Students and their tutors enjoy learning outdoors where possible. From left, Kaleb Reegan Potaka, Jimi Sahota, Jimi Keegan, Brody Powell, tutor Steve Robinson, Nathan Pritchard, Mayson Bennett and tutors Shane Hape and David Hare.

“This is one of our most successful programmes in the last four years in terms of qualifications and jobs,” he said

Jimi​ Keegan, who previously worked in kiwifruit orchards, has been on the course for five weeks.

He was enjoying the outdoor work and learning, and making friends on the course.

“We are out most days. There are three days of practical and two of theory. You learn more doing the work,” fellow student Jimi​ Sahota said.

The 17-week course is funded by the Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs, Stratford and Hāwera; Chamber of Commerce in Hāwera and the Ministry of Social Development, with pastoral care and cultural input from Tupu ā nuku, a Taranaki environmental workforce development programme led by Ngāti Maru iwi. It is run through North Tec.

The 10 students are learning about pest and weed control, track cutting, planting, pruning and other silviculture skills, chainsaw and chemical handling and health and safety.

They are also learning about fighting fires in vegetation, a new that had been added to the course because of climate change making fires more prevalent, Hare said.