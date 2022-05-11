Victim impact statement 'most compelling' one judge has ever heard

A man was jailed for two years and two months for assaulting a woman while she was sleeping.

A woman who was sexually assaulted on her birthday said she was unlikely to ever celebrate one again, a South Taranaki court was told.

The woman read out her victim impact statement at the sentencing of Matthew William Cavaney on one charge of unlawful sexual connection, to which he had earlier pleaded guilty.

“I hate who I am now because of you. I used to be fun, now I’m just a hollow shell who exists,” she said.

The statement, read to the Hāwera District Court on Tuesday, detailed the mental and physical effects she had suffered, including constant fatigue, insomnia, nightmares, tinnitus and difficulties concentrating, in the “two years, two months and seven days” since the assault on March 6, 2020.

“I’m constantly checking locks. When I am out, I lock myself in my car.”

Her psychologist had deemed her untreatable, after months of therapy did not help.

The woman was at Cavaney’s home in Opunake for a celebration, Judge Tony Grieg said.

She and her partner were staying the night and a mattress had been made up in a spare room for them.

People were drinking and cannabis was being smoked. The victim had a just couple of drinks, but Cavaney was drinking heavily, and was “being a creep”.

Some time after she and her partner had gone to bed, Cavaney crept into the room where they were sleeping.

He went to where the victim lay, moved her underwear and assaulted her, which woke the woman and her partner.

“He sat up and saw you sitting next to the victim. You were yelled at, and you quickly left the bedroom,” Grieg said to Cavaney.

When interviewed later by the police, Cavaney told them he “went into dirty mode”.

Crown prosecutor Justin Marinovich stood beside the victim in support while she read her statement to the court.

He urged the judge to jail Cavaney even if his sentence was short enough to be served as home detention.

“Home detention would not reflect the extreme damage this defendant’s offending has had on the victim.”

Defence counsel Julian Hanam sought a home detention sentence, so his client could continue with the counselling he had begun.

He said Cavaney’s remorse was genuine, he had stopped drinking and had pleaded guilty at his first or second appearance, which was unusual.

Cavaney was given permission to apologise to the victim by the judge.

He told her he was “very sorry I put you through all this pain”.

“If I could take it back, I would.”

The judge said Cavaney’s actions were a breach of trust on a vulnerable woman.

“We have just heard what I think is one of the most compelling victim impact statements I have ever heard.

“She has told us that what you did has wrecked her life and there are days she doesn't want to wake up.

“Her children are suffering because she is not the mother she wants to be and knows she should be.”

Cavaney received credit for his early guilty plea, which was “unusual and rare”.

“There is no doubt you have saved the victim from a hideous ordeal in having to relive this in front of a jury,” the judge said.

He sentenced Cavaney to prison for two years and two months.