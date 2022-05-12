Work starting soon on Hāwera's $15.5million cultural centre

South Taranaki District Councillors are thrilled that work to build Hāwera's new library, arts and culture centre will begin later this month. From left: Diana Reid, Andy Beccard, Rob Northcott, Mayor Phil Nixon, Chris Young, Bryan Roach, Steffy Mackay, Gary Brown.

Work is about to begin on Hāwera’s long-awaited library, arts and cultural centre, Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanaga, which is now expected to cost $15.5million.

This price tag is well over the $9.2 million estimated three years ago, but will not impact on rates, South Taranaki District Council chief executive Waid Crockett said.

“While frustrating, the cost increase was not unexpected, given the original estimate was three years old, and significant cost increases have taken place in the construction industry.

“You really don’t know what the final price will be until you go to the market.”

Construction company Livingstone Building, which is Hamilton-based with an office in New Plymouth, has been selected as the successful tenderer.

“Livingstone’s tender price was in line with the other tenders and reflects the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic, the increases in inflation and the difficulty in getting both supplies and skilled tradespeople at a time when demand in the construction sector is so high,” Crockett said.

South Taranaki District Council South Taranaki District mayor Phil Nixon stands beside NgÄti Ruanui kaumÄtua Sandy Parata, who led the blessing ceremony.

He said Livingstone put a strong emphasis on using local subcontractors and suppliers in their tender and many South Taranaki businesses will be working on the project.

There will be no impact on rates because the amount raised by external fundraising was substantially more than budgeted, and with funds set aside for other Hāwera town centre projects, and the council's long term investment fund, the cost increase would be met, he said.

The development, which is a key part of the Hāwera Town Centre upgrade, will include a bigger library, meeting rooms, public toilets, heritage exhibition space, the Lysaght Watt Gallery, a visitor centre and a café, as well as a communal public outdoor space.

The council’s original external fundraising target for the project was $3.2 million but to date just under $7 million has been secured with $2.8 million from the Toi Foundation $4million from the Government’s Kānoa – Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit’s COVID-19: Infrastructure Investment Fund.

“We will also continue to look at other external funding sources that may be available to us,” Crockett said.

Construction is expected to take 15 to 18 months.

A blessing was held at the site on Friday, ahead of physical work beginning by the end of the month.

Five mauri stones were laid at the site by the four South Taranaki iwi and the council to aid a safe and successful build.

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon said he was looking forward to seeing the building take shape.

“The council, iwi and community will be very pleased to see that happen, it’s been a long time coming.

“This building is going to see many generations, it is a huge asset for us here in South Taranaki.”

Toi Foundation chief executive Maria Ramsay acknowledges the foundation’s commitment to South Taranaki.

“The centre will provide a much-needed facility for the community and bring about a new vibrancy in Hawera providing enhanced community services, creating economic stimulus and improving connectivity for both the South Taranaki community and for visitors to the district.”

The name Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga refers to the beacon, or signal fire, that Ruapūtahanga, a famous Taranaki Maori ancestress, would light so iwi could gather to share ideas and knowledge.