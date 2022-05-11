Taranaki fisherman's jaw-some day with great white shark that snagged his catch

Jason Down was fishing for snapper when a bigger set of jaws appeared.

Fisherman Jason Down was out at sea in a small inflatable boat and imagining what would happen if a shark were to bite through it.

Hours later, the father of two’s vision nearly came true when a great white shark snagged half of a snapper as he was reeling it in and then circled his boat.

Stuff A “fisherman through and through”, Jason Down says he is always looking for his next adrenaline rush.

“I saw this shark carrying my fish and thought: I think that’s a great white,’’ Down said.

“My first thought was I may as well film it, because if it’s going to get me someone might find my phone.

“How that came in on video that afternoon was identical to how I’d imagined it, except it bit the snapper not my boat.

“It swam around me about three times and I thought: Oh nah, I’m not waiting for this to come true.”

Down was 150 metres off the shore of Waikawau beach, north of Awakino, about 100 kilometres north of New Plymouth, when he had his terrifying encounter two weeks ago.

He told his story after fellow fisherman Peter Scantlebury had a great white shark swim alongside his kayak on Saturday, so close he could almost touch it.

VANESSA LAURIE/STUFF Peter Scantlebury was circled by a great white shark whilst kayak fishing in Taranaki at the weekend.

Down was anchored, while two friends had their boat tied to his.

“My mate was fishing and dangling his feet in the water,” the 48-year-old said.

When the friends left to check on their cray pots, Down carried on fishing by himself.

He had been catching and putting back snapper all morning until he felt a “decent-sized” tug.

When his line suddenly went loose, Down instinctively pulled out his mobile phone and began filming as he pulled up a half-eaten snapper – with the hungry shark close behind.

Supplied/Stuff The great white shark circled Jason Down's inflatable boat.

At 3 metres long, Down said the shark was the same size as his inflatable.

“When you’re in my little boat, you realise just how small it really is.”

Down said he could only hope his anchor was not stuck and his engine would start “first pop”.

Once he reached the safety of the shore, Down had time to think about what had just happened, and was able to show the footage to his friends when they returned later that day.

Stuff The tug at the end of the line was a half-eaten snapper.

“I didn’t realise at the time how good the footage would be.

“I have always wanted to see a great white and I have always wanted to go cage diving but I don’t need to go now I have seen one.”

Down said his 3-year-old daughter was supposed to play skipper on the day of the encounter but her mum had been hesitant to have her on the boat.

And after the seeing the shark that close, Down said there was no way his little girl would be allowed on the inflatable at all.

“Her mum said you can take her in an aluminium boat but not a pontoon one.”

Down, who describes himself as a fisherman through and through, was quick to get back on the water the following day.

He said he was not afraid of adventure and included his great white encounter as one of his “top three near-death experiences”.

The other two were getting caught in a crocodile death roll in Australia, and losing his oxygen supply to an octopus that latched on to his face and pulled his mask off while he was diving.

But even with that much adrenaline – Down was in no rush to put himself back in the shark’s way.

“I have been out two or three days since but I didn’t go near the cray pots.”