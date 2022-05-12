A healthy lesson for Taranaki youngsters on International Nurses' Day

Nurses Mandy Mahony, Kristal Dufty, Rebecca Gibson went along with Jonele to Urenui Primary School.

Children at three Taranaki primary schools got a lesson in health care on International Nurses' Day.

Nurses from the Taranaki District Health Board visited schools in New Plymouth, north Taranaki, and Hāwera on Thursday morning to talk about their work.

At Urenui Primary School, Mandy Mahony, Kristal Dufty, Rebecca Gibson and Jonele Woodhead, Taranaki DHB’s medical inpatients nurse manager, answered questions from a class of six- and seven-year olds, displayed medical tools and applied some fake plaster casts.

Woodhead said the visit reminded them about why they got into nursing.

“Every day we are working so hard and sometimes we lose sight of why we’re here and why we do this. Getting out and talking to kids reminds you that we do it because we love what we do.”

Down South, Shannon Drought Tracy Gyde and Jess Wadsworth visited Hāwera St Joseph’s.

Supplied/Stuff Jan Prideaux, nurse manager for medical outpatients department at the Taranaki District Health Board, brought along personal protective equipment for the youngsters to try on at Central Primary School in New Plymouth.

Meanwhile, nurses Jan Prideaux, Hunter Osbourne, Emma Holmes, and Katelin Bromell visited Central Primary School in New Plymouth with Claudia Matthews, Taranaki DHB’s Service Lead for Medical and Acute Services, bringing along personal protective equipment (PPE) for the youngsters to try on.

However, the gear soon became uncomfortable, Matthews said.

“The kids were saying, ‘These are so hot and yucky. Get it off me.’ It really highlighted to them what our staff are dealing with day to day.”