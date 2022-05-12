Trent Olliver enjoying coaching Coastal in CMK premier club rugby

“I never had any intention of coaching this year, but now that I’m back out at Rahotu I’m really enjoying being involved with Coastal again,” Trent Olliver said. (File photo)

It was a homecoming for Trent Olliver on Saturday afternoon.

After a stint refereeing, the Coastal premier coach was back standing on the dead ball line in his club colours during the opening round of the CMK premier club rugby competition.

“I never had any intention of coaching this year, but now that I’m back out at Rahotu I’m really enjoying being involved with Coastal again,” he said.

The dairy farmer and Opunake surf club member replaced Coastal stalwart Mark Davis, who moved to Australia.

Olliver joins former Taranaki halfback and New Zealand sevens rep Alan Crowley this season.

“We have a very similar outlook as to how we want Coastal to play this year,” Olliver admitted.

When Crowley is away supporting his daughter Anna in the Blacksticks, Olliver will lead the team on the weekends.

Last year’s finalists picked up a win against Spotswood United last weekend. They had a simple approach which included a focus on the basics from catch and pass, tackle to set piece.

Coastal will take the same approach against New Plymouth Old Boys (NPOB) at home on Saturday.

“All areas were OK,” Olliver said after the 27-12 win at Yarrow Stadium.

He was impressed with the team’s debutants including hard running loose forward Shamus Hurley-Langton.

“They all came through the game well and will be better for the experience.”

Coastal will seek for improvement from the week before and expect NPOB to play a quick, high, skilled game.

NPOB coach Michael Carr, who also returns to coach the side, admits Coastal are an “extremely tough side”.

“[They] have a strong team and club culture who are always difficult opponents on the field but very hospitable off the field,” he said.

Like Coastal, NPOB had some debutants in the opening round against Tukapa. He is looking to grow and develop their game plan on attack, its key components and their defensive system.

While Tukapa won the cross-town rivalry, Carr said they are a classy side.

“Tukapa played very well and made the most of their opportunities.”

As for being back?

“Yes, very much enjoying being a small part in the picture of things,” Carr said.

Elsewhere, Stratford/Eltham will host neighbours Inglewood at Victoria Park in Stratford.

Both teams are coming off wins against Southern and Clifton respectively. A competitive clash is expected up front with both teams having strong forward packs.

Clifton will host Southern at the Tikorangi Domain.

These teams will want to tidy up their game from last week. Clifton dropped a strong lead, while Southern couldn’t convert opportunities.

Tukapa play neighbours Spotswood United at Sanders Park.

Tukapa is coming off a win against NPOB, while Spotswood United showed promise in their match against Coastal at home.

How coaches approach the three-week shortened first round remains to be seen. Whether they rotate their starting XV or build consistency with their best team each week will be discovered when teams are named.

CMK premier rugby, Week 2

Moana Pool

Coastal v NPOB, Rahotu Domain

Tukapa v Spotswood United, Sanders Park

Maunga Pool

Stratford/Eltham v Inglewood, Victoria Park

Clifton v Southern, Tikorangi Domain

All matches start at 2:45pm.