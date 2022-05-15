Black Ferns veteran Kendra Cocksedge returns to her Taranaki roots

Kendra Cocksedge about to send the ball behind the opposing Clifton side on Saturday

New Zealand's most-capped half-back, Kendra Cocksedge, has made her debut for her home women's team, Coastal Rugby Club in Taranaki.

Coastal went head-to-head with Clifton on Saturday in the Taranaki women’s competition, which gave Cocksedge the opportunity to swap the black jersey for one with green, black, and white hoops as she took to her old stomping ground in Rahotu.

LISA BURD/Stuff Kendra Cocksedge was delighted to be back in Taranaki.

“I have always wanted to put the Coastal jersey back on since I was a kid, and it finally fits in well,” said Cocksedge, who grew up locally and went on to twice be named New Zealand women’s player of the year, and World Rugby Women’s player of the year in 2015.

“It's something I wanted to do before I retire”.

She also wanted to play in memory of her nephew, Jordan (Jordy) Adams, a dedicated member of the Coastal senior men's Colts team who died, aged 18, in the Waiwhakaiho River last November.

Cocksedge was on the Northern Hemisphere Black Ferns tour when she found out, and dedicated the national side's last match to Jordy.

Saturday was another opportunity to pay tribute, she said.

“I wanted to put on the Coastal jersey for him.”

Cocksedge was delighted to see Jordy’s old team playing on the field next to her game.

“I’ve never seen so many mullets in my life” she laughed.

LISA BURD/Stuff Kendra Cocksedge passes the ball from the scrum. Also pictured is referee Dee Luckin.

Saturday’s match came down to a nail-biting final conversion from Cocksedge, which was missed from out wide and left the score tied at 27 all.

But Cocksedge said it was an honour to have been allowed to play. She had not trained with the team but had “just slipped in”.

LISA BURD/Stuff The game was watched by Cocksedge’s family, from left, dad Pete, mum Marie, Jenna Gawler holding 2-year-old Lockie Gawler, Kendra Cocksedge, Tracey Cocksedge, and Scott Gawler holding Pippa Gawler, aged 4.

And this may not be the end of the line for the star half-back in the green jersey.

“I want to come back and play now, eh. It’s just so much fun being out there.”

Cocksedge’s family were out in force to watch Saturday’s game, while for another person on the field the match brought back fond memories.

Match official Dee Luckin remembered coaching Cocksedge during her student days in years 7 and 8.

LISA BURD/Stuff Clifton’s Lucy Blyde takes on Kendra Cocksedge on Saturday.

“When we played interschool rugby she was our little secret weapon,” Luckin said.

“We would turn up and she was the only girl. The other team was full of boys and they would just laugh at us because we had a girl in our team.

“She just got heaps of tries and was no weakness whatsoever. That’s when I knew she was special.”

Luckin added: “I taught her, coached her and am proud to now ref her… I can say I've done everything.”

Cocksedge now returns to Canterbury, and has her sights on the Rugby World Cup, which New Zealand is hosting from November 8-12. There, she will be one test match away from being the Black Ferns’ most capped athlete.

- Emma Andrews is a Massey University journalism student.