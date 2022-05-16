Port Taranaki ready for the return of cruising to New Zealand

The Azamara Journey was the last cruise ship to visit Port Taranaki, in February 2020.

Plans are taking shape for three cruise ships to visit Port Taranaki this summer.

One of the ships, the 294m-long Island Princess, which can carry more than 2200 passengers, would be the largest to visit the port so far.

Ross Dingle, Port Taranaki's head of commercial, said that although it was “still early days, and the schedule is not yet confirmed”, the Island Princess was pencilled in for a visit in mid-February 2023.

“She would certainly look sensational coming into port,” he said in a statement issued after the Government announced it would reopen the New Zealand border at the end of July.

READ MORE:

* Scheduled cruise ships unlikely at Port Taranaki this season

* Carry on cruising - ship to make surprise return visit to Port Taranaki

* Taranaki aims to go from 'missing the turnoff to Auckland' to cruise ship destination



The other ships are the Europa 2, which is looking to come at the end of January, and the Seabourn Odyssey, which is set to visit in early March.

In all, eight cruise ships have signalled their interest in visiting Taranaki during the next two summers, including the 294m Queen Elizabeth, which holds more than 2500 passengers.

The Queen Elizabeth had been due to visit in the 2020-21 summer but was stopped by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At the time Covid-19 hit, as a port and a region we were gaining momentum and building a reputation as a necessary stop on the cruise ship itinerary,” Dingle said.

“So we’ll now work alongside Venture Taranaki, the New Plymouth District Council, the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce, and tour operators to build that momentum again, promote Taranaki as a great destination to visit, and ensure the region is well-prepared for future visits.”

The last cruise ship to stop at Port Taranaki was the Azamara Journey in February 2020.