Former regional development chief moves to role developing offshore wind energy

In her new role, former Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland continues her work in developing New Zealand's offshore wind energy industry (file photo).

The former head of Taranaki’s regional development agency has a new role helping build New Zealand’s offshore wind energy industry.

Three international energy companies that are jointly developing offshore wind power generation in New Zealand have appointed former Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland as partnerships director.

The partnership between BlueFloat Energy, Energy Estate and Elemental Group was announced in November 2021 at the Offshore Future Energy Forum run by Venture Taranaki and Ara Ake in New Plymouth.

They are aiming to accelerate decarbonisation by supporting new reliable and low-cost generation, providing 24/7 power for industry, encouraging new industry, and creating skilled and enduring jobs in Taranaki and across the country.

Gilliland, who headed Venture Taranaki for more than three years, left the role in April.

In a statement, Gilliland said she was excited to continue to be at the forefront of wind energy development, after her work at Venture Taranaki to build national awareness of the opportunity the technology presented for New Zealand.

As partnerships director, she would collaborate with a range of stakeholders and partners to help create and build a New Zealand offshore wind energy industry.

The three companies have complementary skill sets and experience in the global offshore wind industry, coupled with a deep understanding of the New Zealand energy sector.

BlueFloat Energy is a leading offshore wind developer with a global pipeline of projects, Energy Estate is developing renewable energy and green hydrogen projects in Australia and New Zealand, and Elemental Group is one of the pioneers in the offshore wind sector in New Zealand.

BlueFloat Energy and Energy Estate are also developing offshore wind projects in Australia.

Gilliland is an independent director of four organisations, across the research and development, health, and food sectors, and a tourism innovation advisory group member.