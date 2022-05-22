South Taranaki mayor says water reform process is 'bad for democracy'

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon said the way water reforms are being done is "worrying".

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon has described Government plans to force through the three waters reforms virtually unchanged as “a worrying attack on property rights and community voice”.

The recently-announced changes embed an unusual public shareholding model, where shareholders would have no rights other than the ability to decide whether or not to privatise services, he said.

“This is not good for local democracy or local decision-making as the Government has continued to force this reform through without the consent of its stakeholders or their communities,” he said in a statement.

“For us to hand over millions of dollars of assets our communities have paid for in return for a single share of no real value is absurd. If the Government can decide by decree to redefine ownership in this way, it sets a worrying precedent over ownership on a far wider basis.”

READ MORE:

* ‘Lipstick on a pig’: Ruapehu councillor condemns Three Waters changes

* 'Time to get this done': Ngāi Tahu commends Government for three waters tweaks

* South Taranaki District Council demands u-turn on Three Waters mandate



Earlier this month all but two New Plymouth District Councillors signed an open letter to Local Government Minister Nania Mahuta registering their opposition to the reforms.

The reforms involve the creation of four new entities that will manage the country’s water infrastructure with the aim to increase efficiencies, reduce costs and leverage their large asset base to source cheaper financing for improvements.

Before the government had started on its Three Waters reform, the three Taranaki district councils had initiated work to see if there were benefits from merging water services, he said.

“We completed two stages of this review before we agreed to put the work on hold due to the government’s proposal.

“The results of this work showed benefits of us working together in Taranaki, which we believe would be a far better model for our communities than the model the government is forcing on us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Communities 4 Local Democracy, which includes the South Taranaki District Council, said figures released by the Department of Internal Affairs show the Government has spent $34 million to date on the four mega-corporation model for Three Waters Reform, with more than $9 million on staffing and $24 million on external contractors.

Chairperson and Manawatu District Mayor Helen Worboys said a cheaper and more effective option would have been to listen to stakeholders rather than spend millions on expensive consultants.