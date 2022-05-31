Coroner's speed warning for drivers in wake of Taranaki teens' deaths

Tadhg McColl, 18, lived a life full to the brim, his family said. He died in a crash near HÄwera on March 30, 2019.

Speed was the critical factor in a crash that killed two South Taranaki teenagers, a coroner has warned.

Friends William John Wallace and Tadhg Lewis Hugh McColl, both aged 18, died of their injuries after being thrown from a car after it left the road and rolled several times in the March 30, 2019, crash on Glover Rd, Hāwera.

The car, driven by Wallace, was travelling at between 118-146kph in a 70km zone, through drizzle on a wet road and there were no street lights, relief coroner Mary-Anne Borrowdale’s report said.

Wallace had bought the vehicle earlier that day and both young men had restricted licences, meaning he should not have been carrying McColl as a sole passenger.

“This is not the first coronial case in which I have dealt with a fatal crash caused by a young driver who has only just acquired a new vehicle,” Borrowdale said.

Owners of new cars should – whatever the permissions on their licence – avoid carrying passengers until they have had time to adapt their driving style to the capabilities and characteristics of a new vehicle, she said.

Supplied William Wallace was one of two teenagers killed in a car accident in Hāwera in March, 2019.

Borrowdale accepted the evidence from the serious crash unit that the critical factor causing the crash, and the young men’s deaths, was the speed at which Wallace was driving.

Wallace was not wearing a seatbelt, which may have contributed to his injuries and his ejection from the vehicle.

Although McColl was wearing a seatbelt, he was also thrown from the vehicle and fatally injured.

She warned about not driving to the conditions, which could mean going slower than the posted speed limit.

“A small change in speed can make a big difference to the outcome of a crash. When a vehicle crashes, it undergoes a rapid deceleration,” her report said.

“However, the occupants keep moving at the vehicle’s previous speed until they are stopped, either by hitting an object or by being restrained by a seatbelt of airbag. The faster the speed, the greater the injury.”

KRIS BOULT/STUFF/Stuff The car overturned near the intersection of Ketemarae Rd and Glover Rd, South Taranaki.

Tadhg McColl’s mother, Fiona, said she hoped young people would heed the risks of driving too fast.

“There’s a lesson in this for young people and that’s that public roads are not the place to speed. Take it to the track,” she said.

A young driver’s confidence in their driving ability when combined with excessive speed and powerful cars can have a deadly outcome, Roadsafe Taranaki co-ordinator Marion Webby said.

Teenage drivers needed time to practise and develop safe driving skills, and reducing risks like passengers, distractions, speed and alcohol would allow them time to grow as a driver.

“I have been in this role for more than 15 years and every life lost on the road is tragic, but a young person being killed in a road crash feels so much worse,” she said.

“Our hearts go out to the whanau and friends of those lost, and our wish for Zero Deaths on NZ roads is highlighted even more.”

McColl and Wallace were friends who lived in the Pātea area and went to Hāwera High School from 2014 to 2017.

After leaving school, the two each found work close to home, with McColl working at Hooper Engineering, Kākaramea, and Wallace at Silver Fern Farms in Hāwera.