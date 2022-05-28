How living with Covid changed us and what we can do change back

People stopped their normal fitness routine during the pandemic, but it’s time they got it back, says New Plymouth physiotherapist Andrew Larkin.

After two years of living with Covid, lockdowns, vaccines, and thinking the worst of every little sniffle, physiotherapist Andrew Larkin says the best thing people can do now is get back to a “drug” many of us have neglected to take – exercise and fitness.

‘’We know it’s good for us. Exercise makes us feel better, and then you take that ‘drug’ away from people, and they feel even worse,’’ Larkin says of our collective inactivity.

“Even if that was just a walk, whether that was because they were isolating or they were sick with Covid and couldn’t exercise, but also I think some people were just too scared to go out.’’

Understandably, when Covid hit in 2020 people stopped doing what they normally did.

Even outside the lockdowns, people hunkered down, staying at home, tightening their social circles and finding comfort, sometimes too much comfort, in home cooked food.

And for many this worked, says the owner of New Plymouth’s Physiotherapy@Carefirst.

People took stock of what was really important to them - whānau, exercising, socialising with close friends, and made them their priorities, living a healthier physical and mental life because of it.

But it didn’t work for everyone and it certainly didn’t work for the tens of thousands of people whose livelihood was either destroyed by Covid or made insecure, leaving them with a daily burden of stress with no relief in sight.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Clinical psychologist Matthew Manderson says our minds and bodies were not designed to be under chronic stress like we have been for the past two years.

Everyone has been on tenterhooks with the pandemic for over two years now, says clinical psychologist and owner of New Plymouth’s TalkingPoint clinic Matthew Manderson.

‘’Our minds and bodies were not designed to be under chronic stress like this. We get worn out mentally and our ability to manage pre-existing issues in our lives is reduced under the strain.’’

He is seeing anxiety, depression, stress, addiction – alcohol, drugs, pornography – burnout, parenting difficulties, and an increase in parents refusing to send their children to school or children refusing to go.

‘’As people get more stressed their ability to suppress past issues decreases, so we are seeing people who were doing OK, are now not coping, and they are seeking help for issues from their childhood.‘’

Initially there was a lot of anxiety about the Covid-19 situation, but then people felt safe in New Zealand, because we had this “under control” and had clear ideas about how to keep ourselves safe.’’

But when Omicron broke, people became very frightened of the numbers of cases and the recorded deaths.

This led to increased anxiety about being in public places; people experienced negative comments/interactions by those who did not wish to follow social distancing, mask wearing or scanning in. Suddenly just walking out the door could put you into conflict with those around you.

‘’The stress of juggling working from home, kids at home, isolation, testing, really overwhelmed some people and made pre-existing stress levels, anxiety or depression worse.’’

And he’s seeing people with more complicated medical problems because they have not been to their GP and issues have built up, Manderson says.

‘’So we are seeing some quite sick clients and are sending them to ED urgently or back to their GP for review.’’

Sometimes people don’t have a GP, they avoided going because of Covid, or they have only had phone consultations. Whatever the reasons they’ve delayed seeking medical help, it has made their mental health worse, he says.

As well as difficulties accessing GPs, there are other issues adding to the burden of stress.

These could be the housing shortages, longer wait times in hospitals, mandate related employment issues, social media induced anxiety, cyberbullying, fake news, and the rising cost of living, all of which impact on the wellbeing of everyone, he says.

Supplied Getting outside for some fresh air and hanging out with friends helps improve wellbeing.

Having stresses add up over the past two years means people’s usual coping strategies weren’t working, so they turn to other things, such as food.

Centre for Empowered Eating owner nutrition coach and educator Michelle Yandle says it’s OK to use food as a coping mechanism as long as there are other tools in the kete, like going outside to get fresh air or going to see a friend.

If there are no other tools then it becomes a problem, she says. People need other options Yandle says.

And during the pandemic food has been a coping mechanism people have turned to more often.

Emotional eating, stress eating, and eating from boredom had all been on the rise since Covid, she says.

‘’There’s definitely been a change in people’s relationship with food.’’

Stuff Centre for Empowered Eating owner nutrition coach and educator Michelle Yandle says emotional eating and eating disorders are on the rise.

Many people eat more when working from home, and there are lots of reasons why people eat when they’re not hungry, including stress and boredom.

During the day there will be triggers that will get people to the fridge.

‘’And there has been a tremendous jump in eating disorders.’’

While Yandle doesn’t work with people with eating disorders, she has had a lot more people coming to her about the problem than usual. She directs them to where they can help.

‘’I primarily work with those who have an unhealthy relationship with food emotional eating, stress eating, using food to cope.’’

Charisse Kenion When it comes to chocolate less is more.

At the moment everything seems out of control and people need to control something, ‘’so food is one of the things they can control.’’

Look at eating as an act of self-care, she says.

‘’Because you deserve to feel good. It’s a way of taking care of yourself and sometimes that will include chocolate or a doughnut, finding that balance and not fearing certain foods.

‘’Any way that you can eat veges, canned, frozen or from the garden, is good for your energy and to take care of your body.’’

And, just like Larkin recommends, get outside and get some fresh air.

Even if it’s cold just walk around the block. And go and see friends.

‘’It’s about finding those balances that make you feel good and focusing on what can I do to take care of myself? What can I do to feel better? What can I do in this moment? What can I do with what I’ve got where I am,” she says.

“Small steps to feel better. Take it one day at a time.”