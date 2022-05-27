Police call for sightings of SUV belonging to man found dead in East Taranaki

Adrian Humphreys’ body was found at the Bushlands Campground at Tangarakau.

Police investigating the death of Adrian Humphreys in East Taranaki are appealing for sightings of Humphreys as he travelled between Rotorua and Tāngarākau.

In a press release Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said the investigation team had been working to establish Humphreys’ movements in the days prior to his death on Saturday May 7.

“We believe Adrian left Rotorua at around 7.30-8am on Friday 6 May,” Bouterey said.

“He arrived in Taumaranui at around 10am and departed BP Taumaranui at 10.15am.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Tāngarākau is near Whangamomona in East Taranaki.

It has been 21 days since Humphreys was found just after day break at the Bushlands Campground in Tāngarākau.

It is unclear how he died.

Humphreys was travelling in a grey Ssangyong Korando SUV, registration JFZ 167. He was towing a trailer, registration S946T.

His bicycle was attached to the front of the trailer, and the trailer contained a canvas tent, police said.

Bouterey said police would like to hear from anyone who recalled seeing Humphreys or his vehicle en route between Rotorua and Bushlands Campground.

The campground, in one of the most isolated parts of the country, is reached along State Highway 43, the Forgotten World Highway, and is a two-and-a-half hour drive from New Plymouth.

“This will help us identify the route Adrian took between Rotorua and Tāngarākau, and establish if he came into contact with anyone while travelling.”

Humphreys, who worked in Rotorua as an anaesthetic technician, also served in the Royal Air Force.

Police have established a dedicated phone number for the investigation into Adrian’s death – 0800 287 453.

“We urge anyone with information to please get in touch with us on that number,” Bouterey said.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.