Taranaki transport committee supports review of road user charges

A humorous sign south of Inglewood in response to potholes on SH3 (file photo). Road user charges pay for maintenance, and Taranaki is already battling to get its share, Councillor Matthew McDonald, chair of the Regional Transport Committee, says.

Taranaki transport bosses have given their support to a review of road user charges, but do not believe they should be used to fund climate change and emissions reduction.

Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport has asked the Taranaki Regional Council's transport committee to submit on its discussion document, Driving Change: Reviewing The Road User Charges System.

Road user charges apply to a quarter of vehicles and contribute about $2b a year to the National Land Transport Fund.

The system was last reformed in 2012.

In its response, the committee supported the need for a review, and noted that road transport is the fastest growing domestic source of greenhouse gas emissions.

However, “funding for climate change and emissions reduction should be collected through mechanisms other than road user charges”.

The committee suggested that “one obvious potential is fuel tax”.

“A fuel tax could also be used to capture greenhouse emissions from the many users of fossil fuels that are not operating on the road – for example, agricultural machinery, marine use, home heating etc.”

Committee chair Councillor Matthew McDonald said road user charges were for road maintenance, and Taranaki was already battling to get its share.

The committee also supported ending electric vehicles’ exemption from road user charges in 2024.

“This exemption favours the wealthier in society, as vehicles powered by low-carbon fuels are currently significantly more expensive than their fossil fuel counterparts.”

Instead, the committee suggested the exemption should be given to buses used for public transport and school services.

The submission will go before the committee meeting on Wednesday for endorsement.

.