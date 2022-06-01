'She really grew her wings too early' - tribute to New Plymouth woman, 21, who died in house fire

Police were called to the Devon St West address at 11 pm on Friday.

A 21-year-old New Plymouth woman who died in a house fire at the weekend was an “amazing girl” who had made a difference to many people, her close friend said.

The body of Emma-Anne Field, also known as Emma Field, was found at an address on Devon St West late on Friday night.

Police released her name on Wednesday.

Field was a former student at the Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki (Witt) and had recently set up a barbering business.

Childhood friend Jade Miller Bailey described her as an “amazing girl”.

“She had an impact on a lot of people's lives.”

Bailey said she had known Field since Opunake Primary School.

“Every weekend I was either at her house or maybe every now and then she'd come to my house. Her and her family were like my family.”

Bailey said Field had “lived a lot of life” in her 21 years, loved children and was ready to settle down.

She and Field had worked in security for different companies and had “always ended up finding each other at jobs”.

“She was the one girl you didn’t think was going to pass so young. She really grew her wings too early.”

LISA BURD/ STUFF Mackenzie Davis lives next door to the New Plymouth house that went up in flames on Friday night, killing one woman and hospitalising one other.

A second person involved in the fire was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital with what St John Ambulance described as serious injuries.

The Taranaki District Health Board said the person remained in hospital on Wednesday.

A board spokesperson said they could not reveal the gender, age, or condition of the patient as they had asked for privacy.

The investigation into the fire is continuing.

Emergency services were called to the address shortly after 11pm.

Elijah Hill/Stuff Investigations at the fire scene have taken several days.

In a statement, police said a scene examination was due to be completed on Wednesday.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing,” it added.

“Anyone with any video footage of the fire is encouraged to send it to police so we can accurately determine the circumstances of the fire.”

Police are also appealing for any friends or people who visited Field in the last month to call them on the 105 number and quote file number 220528/0025.

Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency is withdrawing a type of hose after one burst as crews tackled Friday night’s fire.

RNZ reported that firefighters searching the burning house had to pull out when they lost water pressure.

Elijah Hill/Stuff It has now been revealed that a hose burst as crews searched the building.

Local union vice president Rik Walsh told RNZ the failure jeopardised the two searching firefighters' safety and time was lost as they got out and replaced it.

"While they were inside the house they discovered that the hose had blown in two places, approximately eight metres back from where they were which meant they didn't have full firefighting or protective capability."

In a statement, David Utumapu, FENZ district manager, said firefighters were safe at all times and the failure of the 45mm hose “did not impact on the outcome of the fire”.

“The hose was changed out as per procedure, which our firefighters are trained to do.”

Russell Wood, FENZ deputy chief executive strategy and capability development, said the lightweight hose conformed to appropriate international standards but had “slightly reduced durability”.

“Its performance is comparable to other hose in service.

“However, there is now a perception among some firefighters that the hose is not sufficiently robust when compared to other brands.

“Recognising this, we are now undertaking managed withdrawal and replacement of this hose. This is contingent on backfilling the hose withdrawn from the frontline with a suitable replacement.”

The hose will instead be used for training, he said.