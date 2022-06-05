Missing Taranaki man's body found at Midhirst property

A Taranaki man who has been missing since April has been found and his death referred to the Coroner.

Steven Walton was reported missing from his Frankleigh Park home on April 13, and last seen in the Midhirst area the following day around 3pm.

Police first called for the public's help to find Walton on May 5, and then appealed for information a second time on May 13.

While searching for the 53-year-old last Monday, police located the body of a man at a Midhirst property and, after formal identification took place, confirmed it was Walton on Sunday.

Last week, police said there was nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances to the death.

In an emailed statement, police extended their condolences to Walton's family and friends at this time.